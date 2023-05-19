Nia Sharma looks sizzling hot shimmery shrug, enjoys continental dinner; fans call her 'boss lady'

A photo from Nia Sharma's latest Instagram post

Television actress Nia Sharma totally believes in living a life queen style. The Jamaai Raja star is a fitness freak, and even the most disciplined health-conscious person does deserve a cheat day. So, Nia treated herself to a continental dinner at a high-end restaurant in Colaba, Mumbai.

The actress enjoyed the special meal in the company of her friends. Sharma shared a few videos from her dinner time and gave a glimpse of delicious spaghetti and pizza. For the outing, Nia donned a shimmery skirt over a white bra. Nia shared photos and videos from the food joint with the caption, "The magic wand and limitless food night...Thankssss @neumaindia for hosting us so amazingly well. @ushaa2863 @gautam.sharma13 thanks for buying me such an expensive magic wand."

Here's the post

As soon as Nia shared the post, several of her fans reacted. A follower called her, "Boss lady." Another fan wrote, "Wow beautiful pictures." A netizen wrote, "Woww." Another netizen wrote, "Nia Nia I always love to call you (with 100 percent emoji)."

A few days ago, Nia Sharma uploaded a reel on her Instagram, showcasing her hula-hooping skills. Wearing a pink sports bra with a black sports skirt, Nia performed a waist hula hoop while grooving on Vengaboys' We Like To Party. Nia started performing the hula loop from her waistline and she continued playing with the music and balanced the hoop by performing knee hula hooping. Nia shared the video on her Instagram with the caption, "My Workout Sundown party …(bring your own hoolahoop). Don’t 90’s songs hit different."

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Sharma confessed that she had to beg and cry for getting paid for her work. She said, “You work your a** off and you are begging for your payments. I have gone through that and I have fought. Like, ugly fights. I was the person, call it my bachpana (childishness) or whatever, I used to stand outside the studio. ‘Until my payment is made, I will not work.’ Yes, I have given those ultimatums because there was no other way my payment was going to be made. We have been made to beg, to cry and to plead.” On the work front, Nia was last seen in a special song for the short web series, Hunter.