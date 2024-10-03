Nia Sharma is not going to Bigg Boss 18? Insider says her confirmation in KKK 14 finale was... | Exclusive

During Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 grand finale, Nia Sharma was announced as the first contestant confirmed for Bigg Boss 18. However, DNA India has got an exclusive scoop about the same.

Bigg Boss will be back soon with its 18th season, and the fans can't wait for the grand premiere. The speculation around the contestants has always been headlines in the media. However, this time, the makers revealed that actress Nia Sharma (Naagin 4) is among the first contestants of the show. Nia's announcement of participating in Bigg Boss 18 was broken during the grand finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 on Sunday. But, is she really going inside the house as a participant? Here's what we got to know.

Nia Sharma is not going inside Bigg Boss 18 as a contestant?

A source closer to the actress told us that Nia Sharma won't be participating in Bigg Boss 18. The announcement made by KKK 14 host Rohit Shetty 'was a gimmick'.

Nia Sharma's reply after being confirmed as Bigg Boss 18 contestant

Soon after KKK grand finale, Nia was approached by many media portals for interviews, and the actress put out a statement, saying that she won't be speaking anything about Bigg Boss 18. On her Instagram story, she wrote, "Hi there! Please don't call or text me to ask anything about the Bigg Boss thing. Mujhe maaf kardo. Mein nahi reply karugi. (Please forgive me. I won't reply) Not up for giving quotes or any interviews. Have an awesome day."

Even social media is doubting Nia Sharma's participation

An X account named Khabri also tweeted about Nia's reaction after Rohit Shetty announced her name and called it a publicity stunt.

Just notice #NiaSharma reaction when Rohit Shetty confirmed her as #BiggBoss18 contestant.



Do you really think @ColorsTV will reveal someone like this?



They always drop promo giving glimpse of contestant but they never reveal the name.



Publicity stunt!! pic.twitter.com/LwXRQlvg3p — Khabri (@real_khabri_1) October 2, 2024

Now will Nia enter the Bigg Boss house as a participant, this will be clarified on October 6. The 18th season of Bigg Boss will be premiering on Saturday, October 6, and Salman Khan will return as the host. Other speculated contestants of the show are Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shirodkar, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Nyra Banerji.

Also read: Asim Riaz indirectly mocks Karan Veer Mehra, calls him 'di*****d', KKK 14 winner hits back: 'Too much steroid...'