Nia Sharma goes cycling with Aditya Narayan wearing athleisure outfit, video goes VIRAL

It is critical to exercise a little bit every day since it keeps you energised and helps you stay fit. There are a range of alternatives to choose from, including yoga, gym, walking, and cycling. Nia Sharma, a TV sensation, and singer Aditya Narayan, both from the entertainment world, have set some fitness goals for us today.

The two were seen having a good time while cycling around Mumbai's streets.

Here is the video-

In a recent interview, Nia broke down when a journalist asked about how she deals with trolls. She stated that a lot has changed in the last ten years. "My clothing has gotten nothing but bad press. They call me a sl*t, a nangi (naked), and other derogatory terms. People gossip about how I dress behind my back. But why is it so difficult to grasp that this is my personal style of dressing? She also stated that the outfits she wore in ‘Do Ghoonth' were not her decision, but rather a requirement imposed by the production team."

Nia's career skyrocketed after she was cast as Manvi Chaudhary in Star Plus's ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’. She plays Roshni Patel in Zee TV's 'Jamai Raja.' With performances like Aarohi Kashyap in Colors TV's thriller 'Ishq Mein Marjawan' and Naagin Brinda in Colors TV's supernatural vengeance series 'Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel,' she established herself as a big and popular performer.