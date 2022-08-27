Nia Sharma gets brutally trolled for dancing in front of paps, netizens say 'kabhi toh normal..'

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Television actress Nia Sharma has always stunned us with her style and fashion sense. The actress, who has always been vocal about her thoughts, never fails to impress us with her looks. The actress will be seen giving tough competition to the contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

In a recent viral video, Nia can be seen dancing in front of paps and promoting Jhalak Dikhhla. As soon as the video went viral, social media users started commenting on it. One of them wrote, “Ek or pagal hai.” The second one said, “Sorry girl tumhara record urfi ne Tod diya.” The third one wrote, “Ye seer pe pyaz kabse ugne lage.”

The fourth one commented, “Sahi hai ....aur kuch nahi toh yahi karke kaam chalao.” The fifth person wrote, “No acting sense, no dressing sense.” The sixth person commented, “Isko kya Rakhi Sawant ka bimari lag gayi?.” The seventh person wrote, “

Dimag kharap ho giya h.” The eighth person commented, “How can she be even considered a Celeb.. Does she even has a single talent.”

The ninth person wrote, “aap market me kab aayi.. waise aap aaye bahar aaye.” The tenth person said, “she's irritating me... what is shw trying to do???”

For the unversed, Nia hasn't been on television since she took part in the reality competition Bigg Boss in 2021. Jamai 2.0, her final web series, debuted on ZEE5 in the same year. When asked about her break from television, Nia responded that it wasn't her choice and that she would take on any worthwhile projects that came her way.

She told Bollywood Bubble, "We are not someone who can take voluntary breaks. I am not in that position, I am still a beggar who needs work, who needs money. I can never say that about work that I need a break. I want work. At the same time, yes, I choose it. I want to wait for the right one. And the waiting can be 6 months long, a year-long, or it can take years too. That is unfortunately a drawback or a pitfall of what we are in. Sometimes, it feels really bad. I feel very very let down at times. But I say no more than yes, so I get it. It's fine, I will get something."