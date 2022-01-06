Nia Sharma flaunts her toned body in athleisure outfit, drops sizzling photo

Some stars are born with the power to fascinate their audiences; one of them is TV actress Nia Sharma, who doesn't take any chances when it comes to making her fans drool. She is a multi-talented actress who can sing and dance in addition to acting. Trolls are regularly drawn to her fashion choices, but she knows how to deal with them efficiently.

Nia recently shared a sultry snapshot of herself in which she can be seen showing off her midriff.

Take a look at the photo here-

Nia Sharma provided a sneak peek of her upcoming dance number on Instagram on Monday. In the video, the actress is seen wearing an orange and green lehenga choli. Following the BTS video, it appears that the actress is gearing up to wow her admirers with her sultry movies.

She recently opened up about her friends questioning her choice of lipsticks to making 'naked' public appearances. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Nia shared, "I was told, ‘Why do you use these weird lipsticks? It doesn’t look good. After all, you are from TV.’ Sharma further added how her bold avatar is recognised by her fellow fraternity members, "Why do you walk naked in award functions? I have said naked in English, but I was told this in Hindi, and by my only friends."

The actress made her television debut in 2010 with 'Kaali- Ek Agnipariksha.' Sharma got fame from her breakthrough role of Manvi Chaudhary in 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai' opposite Kushal Tandon, Krystle D'Souza. Nia was also seen opposite Ravi Dubey in T.V show 'Jamai Raja,' and the web show 'Jamai 2.0' (2019-21). The actress has also won 'Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India' (2020).