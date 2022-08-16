Nia Sharma flaunts her sexy curves in monokini, photos go viral

Nia Sharma/Instagram

TV star Nia Sharma frequently attracts attention for the daring photos and videos that she posts on social media. This diva certainly knows how to up the oomph factor as she loves to show off her lean form in beautiful ensembles. Nia, who is quite active on Instagram, is getting ready to showcase her dance abilities in the tenth season of the reality competition Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. On Tuesday, Nia posted some sizzling images on her Instagram account, most likely from her most recent photoshoot.

When Nia posted her bold images, they went viral quickly, garnering praise from followers and Nia's TV co-star in the comments. Love this photo with a heart emoji, wrote Nia's Jamai Raja co-star Achint Kaur, while Jasmin Bhasin added a string of fire emojis.

For the unversed, Nia hasn't been on television since she took part in the reality competition Bigg Boss in 2021. Jamai 2.0, her final web series, debuted on ZEE5 in the same year. When asked about her break from television, Nia responded that it wasn't her choice and that she would take on any worthwhile projects that came her way.

She told Bollywood Bubble, "We are not someone who can take voluntary breaks. I am not in that position, I am still a beggar who needs work, who needs money. I can never say that about work that I need a break. I want work. At the same time, yes, I choose it. I want to wait for the right one. And the waiting can be 6 months long, a year-long, or it can take years too. That is unfortunately a drawback or a pitfall of what we are in. Sometimes, it feels really bad. I feel very very let down at times. But I say no more than yes, so I get it. It's fine, I will get something."