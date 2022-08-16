Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Nia Sharma flaunts her sexy curves in monokini, photos go viral

When Nia posted her bold images, they went viral quickly, garnering praise from followers and Nia's TV co-star in the comments.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 05:28 PM IST

Nia Sharma flaunts her sexy curves in monokini, photos go viral
Nia Sharma/Instagram

TV star Nia Sharma frequently attracts attention for the daring photos and videos that she posts on social media. This diva certainly knows how to up the oomph factor as she loves to show off her lean form in beautiful ensembles. Nia, who is quite active on Instagram, is getting ready to showcase her dance abilities in the tenth season of the reality competition Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. On Tuesday, Nia posted some sizzling images on her Instagram account, most likely from her most recent photoshoot.

When Nia posted her bold images, they went viral quickly, garnering praise from followers and Nia's TV co-star in the comments. Love this photo with a heart emoji, wrote Nia's Jamai Raja co-star Achint Kaur, while Jasmin Bhasin added a string of fire emojis.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

For the unversed, Nia hasn't been on television since she took part in the reality competition Bigg Boss in 2021. Jamai 2.0, her final web series, debuted on ZEE5 in the same year. When asked about her break from television, Nia responded that it wasn't her choice and that she would take on any worthwhile projects that came her way.

She told Bollywood Bubble, "We are not someone who can take voluntary breaks. I am not in that position, I am still a beggar who needs work, who needs money. I can never say that about work that I need a break. I want work. At the same time, yes, I choose it. I want to wait for the right one. And the waiting can be 6 months long, a year-long, or it can take years too. That is unfortunately a drawback or a pitfall of what we are in. Sometimes, it feels really bad. I feel very very let down at times. But I say no more than yes, so I get it. It's fine, I will get something."

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Who is Leo Kalyan? The artist who sang at Sonam Kapoor's baby shower
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Uttar Pradesh: Unidentified men open fire outside Hapur court, undertrial killed
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.