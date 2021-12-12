Nia Sharma flaunts her navel piercing in black crop top, drops stunning photo

Some celebrities have a natural ability to captivate their audiences; one of them is TV actress Nia Sharma, who takes no chances when it comes to making her admirers swoon. She is a multi-talented actress who can not only act but also dance. Her fashion choices frequently provoke trolls, but she knows how to deal with them effectively.

Nia recently shared a sexy photo of herself in which she can be seen flaunting her navel piercing.

Take a look-

Nia Sharma recently opened up about her friends questioning her choice of lipsticks to making 'naked' public appearances. Reportedly in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Nia shared, "I was told, ‘Why do you use these weird lipsticks? It doesn’t look good. After all, you are from TV.’ Sharma further added how her bold avatar is recognised by her fellow fraternity members, "Why do you walk naked in award functions? I have said naked in English, but I was told this in Hindi, and by my only friends."

Nia made her television debut in 2010 with 'Kaali- Ek Agnipariksha.' Sharma got fame from her breakthrough role of Manvi Chaudhary in 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai' opposite Kushal Tandon, Krystle D'Souza. Nia was also seen opposite Ravi Dubey in T.V show 'Jamai Raja,' and the web show 'Jamai 2.0' (2019-21). The actress has also won 'Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India' (2020).