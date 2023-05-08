Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision
topStoriesenglish

Nia Sharma enjoys on yacht, takes sexy selfie, and parties in black gown in viral video - Watch

Nia Sharma set her Instagram reel to the popular song Angel from Jamaican reggae artist Shaggy with additional vocals from Barbadian singer Rayvon.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 08, 2023, 10:14 PM IST

Nia Sharma enjoys on yacht, takes sexy selfie, and parties in black gown in viral video - Watch
Nia Sharma/Instagram

Nia Sharma is one of the most attractive actresses in the Indian television industry with a well-toned physique. She often shares her glamorous and sizzling pictures and videos on her Instagram, where she has a huge fan base of around 7.6 million dedicated fans and followers.

On Monday, May 8, Nia Sharma, who has received several beauty awards,  dropped a reel combining several small clips in which she is seen enjoying herself on a yacht, taking a sexy selfie of herself in a black bralette, partying with her friends, and dancing carelessly in a pub. 

The actress set her reel to the popular song Angel from Jamaican reggae artist Shaggy with additional vocals from Barbadian singer Rayvon. "As a kid, I loved this song, Now I understand it", she captioned her video. The song was released in 2001 and was ranked at peak position on several music international charts.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nia has acted in multiple successful television serials such as Kaali- Ek Agnipariksha, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, and Jamai Raja. She has participated in several reality shows as well including Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 in 2017, Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India in 2020, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 last year.

Nia has also appeared in multiple music videos such as Do Ghoont, Garbe Ki Raat, Tum Bewafa Ho, Phoonk Le, Hairaan, and Paisa Paisa among others. Her most recent music video Daiyya Daiyya featured in Suniel Shetty-starrer action thriller series Hunter on Amazon miniTV.

READ | Watch: Nia Sharma's viral video doing continuous backflips stuns internet, actress says 'there's magic in my bones'

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Jaya Bachchan turns 75: From Mili to Guddi, 5 powerful characters portrayed by the veteran actress
G20 Flower Festival: 2-day Colour and Vibrancy themed event begins in Delhi, check beautiful pics
In pics: Jiah Khan's life and Bollywood journey and how her death shocked the nation
Meet Harleen Deol, the 'Beauty Queen' of women's cricket who is often mistaken for Bollywood actress
Planning girls' trip this summer? Check out 5 affordable foreign destinations from India
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Punjab news: Another explosion near Golden Temple in Amritsar, second within 3 days
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.