Nia Sharma enjoys on yacht, takes sexy selfie, and parties in black gown in viral video - Watch

Nia Sharma/Instagram

Nia Sharma is one of the most attractive actresses in the Indian television industry with a well-toned physique. She often shares her glamorous and sizzling pictures and videos on her Instagram, where she has a huge fan base of around 7.6 million dedicated fans and followers.

On Monday, May 8, Nia Sharma, who has received several beauty awards, dropped a reel combining several small clips in which she is seen enjoying herself on a yacht, taking a sexy selfie of herself in a black bralette, partying with her friends, and dancing carelessly in a pub.

The actress set her reel to the popular song Angel from Jamaican reggae artist Shaggy with additional vocals from Barbadian singer Rayvon. "As a kid, I loved this song, Now I understand it", she captioned her video. The song was released in 2001 and was ranked at peak position on several music international charts.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nia has acted in multiple successful television serials such as Kaali- Ek Agnipariksha, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, and Jamai Raja. She has participated in several reality shows as well including Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 in 2017, Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India in 2020, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 last year.

Nia has also appeared in multiple music videos such as Do Ghoont, Garbe Ki Raat, Tum Bewafa Ho, Phoonk Le, Hairaan, and Paisa Paisa among others. Her most recent music video Daiyya Daiyya featured in Suniel Shetty-starrer action thriller series Hunter on Amazon miniTV.



