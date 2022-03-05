Nia Sharma drops sizzling video showing off her killer dance moves - Watch

One of the most followed and loved TV stars, Nia Sharma is not just a great actress but a phenomenal dancer too. While at present Nia is not featuring on any TV show, she never misses an opportunity to entertain her fans and therefore, regularly updates her Instagram account with sizzling hot photos and some sensational dance videos.

A regular face in music videos, Nia's social media popularity has grown manifold in the last several years, courtesy of her interesting content that certainly includes some of her fabulous dance videos.

Recently, Nia Sharma took to her Instagram handle to drop a sizzling hot dance video wherein she is seen showing off her killer moves alongside Dance Deewane semifinalist, Shweta Sharda. Nia's sensuous moves and flawless act left her fans asking for more as many social media dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

Reacting to the video, actor Ronit Roy wrote, "Holy mother of God Nia! Didn't know u were sooooooo good! Well done !!! To march Shweta step for step is a huge feat!

Check out the video below:

Nia made her television debut in 2010 with ‘Kaali- Ek Agnipariksha.’ The actress got immense fame from her breakthrough leading role of Manvi Chaudhary in ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’ opposite Kushal Tandon. Nia was also seen opposite Ravi Dubey in the show ‘Jamai Raja’ and its continuation as the web series 'Jamai 2.0'. Nia won the stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India’ in 2020. She was last seen in the music video, 'Phoonk Le'.