Nia Sharma burns up internet in sexy white crop top as she shows off sultry dance moves on 'Saat Samundar Paar'

Nia Sharma is one of the most followed TV stars of recent times. Known for her candid confessions, bold style statement and a devil-may-care attitude, Nia Sharma often sets Instagram on fire with her sizzling hot photos and drool-worthy videos.

Recently, the actress took to social media to drop her latest music video, a recreated version of 90s chartbuster number 'Saat Samundar Paar' from the 1992 film 'Vishwatma' starring Sunny Deol and Divya Bharti.

On the perfect dance number, Nia Sharma is seen setting temperatures soaring with her killer dance moves clad in a sexy white crop top teamed with a matching white skirt featuring a thigh-high slit. In the video, Nia is seen dancing in the water. Her sultry looks in the music video could surely make any onlooker go weak in the knees.

In the video, she is also seen dressed in a bold, fiery red outfit featuring a cut-out at the waist and a plunging neckline.

Watch the video here:



Nia Sharma recently opened up about her friends questioning her choice of lipsticks to making 'naked' public appearances. Reportedly in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Nia shared, "I was told, ‘Why do you use these weird lipsticks? It doesn’t look good. After all, you are from TV.’ Sharma further added how her bold avatar is recognised by her fellow fraternity members, "Why do you walk naked in award functions? I have said naked in English, but I was told this in Hindi, and by my only friends."

Nia made her television debut in 2010 with 'Kaali- Ek Agnipariksha.' Sharma got fame from her breakthrough role of Manvi Chaudhary in 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai' opposite Kushal Tandon, Krystle D'Souza. Nia was also seen opposite Ravi Dubey in T.V show 'Jamai Raja,' and the web show 'Jamai 2.0' (2019-21). The actress has also won 'Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India' (2020).