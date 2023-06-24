Search icon
Nia Sharma burns the internet in sexy white bikini during US vacation, hot videos, photos go viral; watch

In an Instagram post shared by Nia Sharma, the actress can be seen dancing in a white bralette top and black mini skirt.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 01:18 PM IST

TV star Nia Sharma is popular for sharing her hot and sexy videos on Instagram and Nia Sharma flaunted her toned body on Thursday as the actress took to Instagram to share some racy photos and videos of herself. Nia Sharma can be seen flaunting her sexy body in a white swimsuit with a cut-out torso as she enjoys some quality time at US’ Malibu beach.

The ultra-glamourous white swimsuit complemented the toned body of Nia Sharma. The TV star, who enjoys massive fan following on Instagram, wore a pair of stylish goggles too. Sharing the photos, Nia wrote, “Like Roasted Burnt Garlic…"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In another post shared by Nia Sharma, the actress can be seen dancing in a sexy white bralette top and black mini skirt.

It is to be noted that Nia Sharma is currently in the US with her mother Usha and she is providing glimpse of her US vacation through her Instagram posts.

Few days ago, Nia Sharma burnt the internet by sharing a video in which she can be seen wearing a hot pink bikini.

Nia Sharma started her acting career with popular TV serial Kali- Ek Agnipariksha. Later, she acted in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Jamai Raja. Nia Sharma also also appeared in various reality shows, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss OTT.

