Nia Sharma breaks silence on her dating rumours with Rrahul Sudhir

Popular television celebrity Nia Sharma often makes headlines for various things. Be it her personal life or professional life, she never fails to grab attention. Her rumoured relationship with Rrahul Sudhir is one such hot topic that is always under the scanner.

Nia Sharma finally reacted to her dating rumours with Rrahul Sudhir while speaking to Siddharth Kannan. She got emotional while talking about her early days in Mumbai. She shared her ‘shittiest’ experience of staying in PGs. The actress also revealed that she doesn’t believe in showing off on social media, her brother advised her to be her own.

On being asked about Rrahul, the actress said that she will not pretend that she doesn’t know him as she liked him and he was like her buddy. They are very good friends, but she is unsure about what people want to hear about them as there is no love angle and no wedding is happening. She also asked the host to ask same question to Rrahul Sudhir.

