Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Nia Sharma breaks her silence on entering Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 18: ‘All the love, crazy hype made me…’

Good news for Delhi-NCR commuters as Namo Bharat trial begins between..., here's what you need to know

BIG move by Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata as they are likely to hire in THIS booming sector

After arrest in sexual assault case, Jani Master's National Award suspended by I&B Ministry

Bizarre: Kolkata's street vendor Fanta anda bhurji sparks debate online, watch viral video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Nia Sharma breaks her silence on entering Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 18: ‘All the love, crazy hype made me…’

Nia Sharma breaks her silence on entering Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 18: ‘All the love, crazy hype made me…’

Good news for Delhi-NCR commuters as Namo Bharat trial begins between..., here's what you need to know

Good news for Delhi-NCR commuters as Namo Bharat trial begins between..., here's what you need to know

BIG move by Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata as they are likely to hire in THIS booming sector

BIG move by Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata as they are likely to hire in THIS booming sector

What will be the value of Rs 1 crore by 2050?

What will be the value of Rs 1 crore by 2050?

7 signs of a heart attack in young-fit people weeks before cardiac arrest

7 signs of a heart attack in young-fit people weeks before cardiac arrest

Can high cholesterol cause blocked arteries? 7 warning signs of high LDL levels

Can high cholesterol cause blocked arteries? 7 warning signs of high LDL levels

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Five terrifying facts about ocean that will send chills down your spine

Five terrifying facts about ocean that will send chills down your spine

5 electric cars with the longest range

5 electric cars with the longest range

10 Aabha Paul photos, videos that set Instagram blazing

10 Aabha Paul photos, videos that set Instagram blazing

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Nia Sharma breaks her silence on entering Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 18: ‘All the love, crazy hype made me…’

Nia Sharma breaks her silence on entering Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 18: ‘All the love, crazy hype made me…’

Shehnaaz Gill talks about her relationship with Sidharth Shukla, recalls being possessive about him: 'If someone is...'

Shehnaaz Gill talks about her relationship with Sidharth Shukla, recalls being possessive about him: 'If someone is...'

Meet Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘only, best friend’, who has 29 flops, still called a star; earns Rs 12 crore per film, he is�…

Meet Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘only, best friend’, who has 29 flops, still called a star; earns Rs 12 crore per film, he is…

HomeTelevision

Television

Nia Sharma breaks her silence on entering Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 18: ‘All the love, crazy hype made me…’

Nia Sharma has finally opened up on whether she will be entering Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 18.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Oct 06, 2024, 11:23 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Nia Sharma breaks her silence on entering Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 18: ‘All the love, crazy hype made me…’
Nia Sharma
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    As Bigg Boss 18 is set to premiere today, the fans are eager to know who all are going to enter the show and compete for the title. There were rumours of Nia Sharma entering this season, however, now, the actress has finally broken her silence on the same. 

    On Sunday, Nia Sharma took to her Instagram and apologised to her fans and supporters after she announced that she won't be a part of Salman Khan's show this season. The actress wrote, "To the fans And well-wishers I have disappointed, sorry. Truly been overwhelmed by the tremendous support, love, and crazy hype! almost made me want to go inside the house for once made me realize what I've earned in the last 14 years. Can't say I didn't enjoy the hype and attention but please don't blame me. It wasn't me." 

    a69ad958-153b-4e8c-b949-d1e438be0219

    The rumours of Nia Sharma entering Bigg Boss 18 started after Rohit Shetty announced her as the first confirmed contestant for Salman Khan's show at Khatron Ke Khiladi finale. However, DNA was the first to break the news that Nia wouldn't be entering the show this year. A source closer to the actress told DNA that Nia Sharma won't be participating in Bigg Boss 18. The announcement made by KKK 14 host Rohit Shetty 'was a gimmick'.

    This time, Bigg Boss has divided its house into three parts. Due to the theme of Time Ka Tandav, Bigg Boss has turned his house into a cave hotel with 107 cameras, which is the most from any other season. Salman Khan's show is set to premiere on October 6, 9 pm, on Colors and JioCinema. The 24/7 live feed will also be accessible to the audience on JioCinema post the premiere. The show will air from Monday to Friday at 10 pm and Sat-Sun (Weekend Ka Vaar) at 9 pm. 

    The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    'Gave up arms, adopted Gandhian way of...': Separatist Yasin Malik in court

    'Gave up arms, adopted Gandhian way of...': Separatist Yasin Malik in court

    Meet Amitabh Bachchan's co-star who left bank job in just 3 days, married former Miss India, once borrowed..

    Meet Amitabh Bachchan's co-star who left bank job in just 3 days, married former Miss India, once borrowed..

    Shehnaaz Gill talks about her relationship with Sidharth Shukla, recalls being possessive about him: 'If someone is...'

    Shehnaaz Gill talks about her relationship with Sidharth Shukla, recalls being possessive about him: 'If someone is...'

    Chhattisgarh: 28 naxals killed in encounter with police along Dantewada border

    Chhattisgarh: 28 naxals killed in encounter with police along Dantewada border

    Meet Mammootty, Saif's heroine, South star who failed in Bollywood, was slapped by director, thrown out of films; now...

    Meet Mammootty, Saif's heroine, South star who failed in Bollywood, was slapped by director, thrown out of films; now...

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Five terrifying facts about ocean that will send chills down your spine

    Five terrifying facts about ocean that will send chills down your spine

    5 electric cars with the longest range

    5 electric cars with the longest range

    10 Aabha Paul photos, videos that set Instagram blazing

    10 Aabha Paul photos, videos that set Instagram blazing

    India’s most expensive cars and their owners

    India’s most expensive cars and their owners

    Who is IIT professor Chetan Solanki aka 'Solar Gandhi'who went viral for his torn socks?

    Who is IIT professor Chetan Solanki aka 'Solar Gandhi'who went viral for his torn socks?

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement