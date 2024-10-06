Nia Sharma breaks her silence on entering Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 18: ‘All the love, crazy hype made me…’

Nia Sharma has finally opened up on whether she will be entering Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 18.

As Bigg Boss 18 is set to premiere today, the fans are eager to know who all are going to enter the show and compete for the title. There were rumours of Nia Sharma entering this season, however, now, the actress has finally broken her silence on the same.

On Sunday, Nia Sharma took to her Instagram and apologised to her fans and supporters after she announced that she won't be a part of Salman Khan's show this season. The actress wrote, "To the fans And well-wishers I have disappointed, sorry. Truly been overwhelmed by the tremendous support, love, and crazy hype! almost made me want to go inside the house for once made me realize what I've earned in the last 14 years. Can't say I didn't enjoy the hype and attention but please don't blame me. It wasn't me."

The rumours of Nia Sharma entering Bigg Boss 18 started after Rohit Shetty announced her as the first confirmed contestant for Salman Khan's show at Khatron Ke Khiladi finale. However, DNA was the first to break the news that Nia wouldn't be entering the show this year. A source closer to the actress told DNA that Nia Sharma won't be participating in Bigg Boss 18. The announcement made by KKK 14 host Rohit Shetty 'was a gimmick'.

This time, Bigg Boss has divided its house into three parts. Due to the theme of Time Ka Tandav, Bigg Boss has turned his house into a cave hotel with 107 cameras, which is the most from any other season. Salman Khan's show is set to premiere on October 6, 9 pm, on Colors and JioCinema. The 24/7 live feed will also be accessible to the audience on JioCinema post the premiere. The show will air from Monday to Friday at 10 pm and Sat-Sun (Weekend Ka Vaar) at 9 pm.

