Nia Sharma breaks her silence on the Bigg Boss 18 fiasco, reveals why she issued an apology to fans.

Nia Sharma left fans disappointed after she announced the news of not participating in Bigg Boss 18 despite her name being announced as the ‘first confirmed contestant’ of Salman Khan’s show at the finale of Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi. The actress got a lot of backlash for making it a ‘publicity stunt’ and she has now finally broken her silence on the same.

Explaining about what went behind not participating in Bigg Boss 18, despite Rohit Shetty announcing her name on National TV, Nia Sharma told Pinkvilla, "It was Colors. I was told at the very last minute. I was supposed to go for Laughter Chefs integration, but a few days after the announcement, Laughter Chefs got canceled. So eventually, when I was supposed to go, and I wasn't supposed to go, the whole thing was to create a buzz, and I think they succeeded very well."

She revealed why she supported their planning and said, "If it was when planning or anything like that, it's okay to play along. I could not write the next day. People told me so many harsh words even though I apologized humbly. I was not supposed to put up a note. All that was done by the Colors team. It was their strategy, and it was up to them. I am working for them, and if they are doing something in my name, it's completely alright.”

Taking the conversation ahead, Nia Sharma also addressed the kind of hype she witnessed after her name was announced for Bigg Boss 18. "I think until somebody does Bigg Boss or a scene on Bigg Boss happens, people don't give a f*ck, she said.

She concluded by revealing why she issued an apology and said, “I thought I owe them an apology that thank you for the love, but I'm not going. I took it in my stride because it was fun, it was beautiful hype and a review that I saw myself after a very long time. Other than that, it's all about my clothes, it's how I dress up, how naked I am all the time about my cleavage. It's time we moved on from there, and I think after Laughter Chefs quite a lot has changed."

Nia Sharma is currently entertaining fans with her reality cooking show, Laughter Chefs, and her daily soap, Suhaagan Chudail which also stars Anita Hassnandani. Both of the shows are being loved by the fans and the actress is once again back to her strong game on television.

