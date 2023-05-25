Search icon
Nia Sharma adds sexy touch to Chaiyya Chaiyya, dances to iconic song remixed with Afrobeat; netizens say 'this is bomb'

Nia Sharma did it again. She has added a sexy touch to the iconic song Chaiyya Chaiyya, and netizens are in awe of the actress.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 25, 2023, 11:36 PM IST

Stills from Nia Sharma's dance reel

Nia Sharma is quite a sensation on social media. Nia's fitness videos are a hit, her hula-loop videos are a rage on social media, and her dance reels go viral without saying. The reason why Nia is such a viral queen on social media is that she brings her sexy input to the usual.

Nia can turn a hit number from the past viral in no time and has proved it again. Nia shared a reel on her Instagram in which she danced to the iconic number Chaiyya Chaiyya with the added tadka of Afrobeats and his sexy, sizzling moves. Nia shared the video on her Instagram with the caption, "Chaiyya Chaiyya With Afrobeats and stuff.." For the latest dance video, Nia was accompanied by Harsh Kumar, and they were in sync with the music. 

Here's the video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

As expected, Nia's video stunned her fans and impressed netizens. Several internet users lauded her effortless dancing skills and bringing a sexy twist to the classic song. Krystle Dsouza wrote, "Mujhe bhi dance sikha de @niasharma." A fan wrote, "My two favourites from Delhi." Another fan wrote, "Ek dam perfect." An internet user wrote, "Always best Nia mam." 

Apart from being a social media sensation, Nia Sharma gained popularity by starring in television series such as Jamaai Raja, Naagin, and Ek Hazaron Main Meri Behna Hai. She was last seen in the music video Daiyya Daiyya for the short web series Hunter. The superhit song is sung by Neha Kakkar. Nia Sharma started her acting career with TV show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Nia Sharma has participated in several reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Bigg Boss OTT.

