News of 'Ravan' Arvind Trivedi's demise is false, clarifies 'Ramayan' actor Sunil Lahri

Creating a death hoax on the Internet has become an everyday phenomenon now. Many times, fake reports make the rounds about a certain celebrity passing away and in no time their reps or near and dear ones are asked to put out a clarification. The latest artist to become a victim of a death hoax is Ramayan's Raavan aka Arvind Trivedi. His co-star from the show Sunil Lahri who played Laxman took to his Instagram page and clarified that he is very much alive and fine.

Sunil shared photos of Arvind and wrote, "Aajkal Koi Na Koi Buri Khabar sunane Ko milati Hai carona ki vajah se, Upar Se Arvind Trivedi ji (Ravan) ki jhuthi khabar, Meri Prathna Hai jhuthi afwah failane Walon se kripya Karke Is Tarah ki khabar na failaye... Bhagwan ki Daya se Arvind ji theek hain aur Prathna Karta Hun Ki Bhagwan unhen sadaiv Swasth rakhen."

(These days we keep hearing bad news due to Covid-19, but the news of Arvind Trivedi Ji's demise is false. I request those who are spreading fake news to stop. With God's mercy, Arvind Ji is fine. I pray for his healthy life).

In May 2020, also it was rumoured that Trivedi has passed away. It was then his nephew Kaustubh Trivedi who quashed the rumour by writing, "Dear all my uncle Arvind Trivedi Lankesh is all good and safe. Stop spreading fake news it is a request. Now please spread this. Thanks." Even on Arvind's official handle, it was shared that he was doing fine."