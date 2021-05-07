Newlyweds Sugandha Mishra-Sanket Bhosale booked for flouting COVID-19 norms at wedding

Days after their marriage, singer and comedienne Sugandha Mishra and her husband, comedian Sanket Bhosale have been booked for flouting COVID-19 norms during their wedding ceremonies that were held on April 26.

The couple have been booked for violating restrictions imposed by Punjab government. The case was registered on Wednesday against the two and the owner of the resort after a video showing a large gathering at the wedding event went viral on the internet. Taking cognizance of the same, a case was booked against the newlyweds.

Reportedly, the case was registered under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act. While no arrests have been made, an investigation is ongoing in the case.

According to a Times of India report, 'the FIR mentions that from the media clip it emerged that several people gathered at the marriage function.'

For the unversed, the Punjab government had restricted wedding guests to 10 people keeping in mind the spike in COVID cases.

Earlier, in an interview, Sugandha had revealed that they were taking necessary precautions and following all COVID-19 related norms. She had even mentioned that only close family members and friends would be attending the wedding and prior to entering the venue, they would have to undergo the Rapid Antigen Test, given the current Covid-19 pandemic.