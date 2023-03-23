Search icon
Newlyweds Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel get matching tattoos, know their significance

Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel have gotten matching tattoos that say 'Take 2'.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 04:07 PM IST

Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel

Days after tying the knot, TV actress Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel have gotten matching tattoos. In pictures shared by their team, the couple can be seen flaunting their new tattoos, which they got on their ankles. A source also informed of the significance behind the design and what it implies for the life choices made by Dalljiet and Nikhil.

Pictures shared by the couple’s team show Dalljiet and Nikhil, dressed in white, showing their tattoos. The design is a movie clapper with the word ‘Take 2’ written in English along with a date – 07/09/22. An Urdu word sits atop these two. Both tattoos are identical.

Explaining the significance of the tattoo, a source close to the couple shares, “Both Dalljiet and Nikhil have been married earlier that did not work out well but it did not make them lose faith in love and the institution of marriage. They got themselves inked saying ‘Take2’ to perfectly describe their second innings in life and a beautiful one at that.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DALLJIET KAUR PATEL (@kaurdalljiet)

A day before that, Dalljiet had penned an emotional note on social media, urging women who have faced divorce or death of partners to not lose hope. “UMMEED means to HOPE. Agar dream karne ki himmat hai to usse poora karne ki bhi hogi (If you have the will to dream, you will find the strength to complete them too). When life pulls you down and society tries persuading you and giving you a million negative reasons why you shouldn't do it...that`s exactly why you should! Don't let anyone define your life. You only have one life to live, so give it everything that you have. Let your kids, friends & family know that happiness is not defined by stereotypes, it`s defined by experiences and what comes from them,” Dalljiet wrote.

Dalljiet was previously married to Shalin Bhanot. They met on the sets of Kulvadhu, fell in love and tied the knot in 2009. Their son Jaydon was born in 2014. They filed for divorce in 2015 after Dalljiet accused him of domestic abuse. Nikhil was also previously married once. The newlyweds are currently honeymooning in Singapore.

IND vs AUS: Australia storm to victory after Kuhnemann, Lyon spin a web in Indore Test
Tina Dabi, Srushti Deshmukh, Athar Khan: Check out most followed IAS officers on social media
76% Indians suffering from Vitamin D deficiency: Eat these Vitamin D-rich foods for good health
Nia Sharma stuns in white fringe top, mini skirt, turns sexy captain of yacht
Cycle in style with these 10 cool biking gadgets, accessories
