Newlywed Mouni Roy shows off her dance moves atop bar counter, video goes VIRAL

Mouni Roy is seen showing off her dance moves atop a bar counter to the tunes of Imran Khan's chartbuster number Amplifier.

Film and TV star Mouni Roy has been ruling headlines ever since news of her wedding with entrepreneur Suraj Nambiar was confirmed by the actress herself.

The couple exchanged solemn vows in two wedding ceremonies in Malayali and Bengali in Goa on January 27, 2022. Later, after the wedding ceremonies concluded, Mouni and Suraj partied hard with their friends at the same hotel.

Now, a video of Mouni Roy with her girlfriends from the after-party has surfaced on social media in which the newlywed is seen in a black-white outfit donning with shakha pola (traditional Bengali bangles in red and white colour) on her hands, showing off her dance moves atop a bar counter to the tunes of Imran Khan's chartbuster number Amplifier. Along with Mouni, her friends are also seen grooving atop the bar counter.

Check out the video below:



Earlier, photos from Mouni and Suraj's pool party and sangeet ceremony went viral on Instagram.

After their dreamy wedding, newly married couple Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar hosted a pool brunch and Sangeet night to celebrate their happiness with their friends and family. For the goa-style pool brunch, the new bride for a shiny green full-length dress, paired with shades and indoor. Suraj wore a breezy blue-and-white shirt and trousers. For their shimmery Sangeet night, the bride wore a heavy golden lehenga with emerald jewellery. Suraj looked dapper in a royal blue sherwani, as seen in their cake cutting and dance videos on social media.

Several other celebrity guests including Mandira Bedi, Arjun Bijlani, Jia Mustafa and more attended the festivities and danced their hearts out at both the functions held on Friday.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mouni will soon be seen playing an antagonist in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra', also starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan.