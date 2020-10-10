Newly-married Niti Talyor takes up kitchen duties, prepares atta halwa

It has been a few days since Niti Taylor confirmed that she has tied the knot and the actress is already on kitchen duty! The 'Ishqbaaz' famed actress, who got married to fiance Parikshit Bawa on October 6th this year, has shared a picture from what her 'pehli rasoi' (a custom, where the bride makes something sweet for the first time) and her pick was 'atta halwa' (a sweet made out of flour).

Niti looked extraordinarily pretty in pink and orange salwar kameez with a matching dupatta. She paired it with pink and golden bangles, chunky earrings, and sindoor (what a married woman applies to her forehead, as a wish for husband's long life). She had tied her hair in a braid and the mehendi was still fresh on her hands.

Here's her post:

Niti Taylor and Parikshit Bawa had a Gurudwara wedding on August 13, 2020. The actor had shared a video from her wedding festivities on her Instagram page. She also wrote a heartfelt message about her wedding and officially calling Parikshit her 'husband'.

Niti's caption read as, "My journey from Miss to Mrs is complete. I'd like to share with all my well-wishers that I tied the knot with Parikshit on August 13, 2020. We had a very small, quiet and intimate wedding with just our parents, aka, COVID wedding. I can finally say out loud "Hello Husband". Making my own happiness in 2020!! Also, I'm announcing this late because we were hoping that the Covid-19 pandemic would die down sooner and we could celebrate in a big way - but hoping for a better 2021."

Niti had also shared images from her haldi ceremony. She looked beautiful in a white shirt and multicoloured long skirt. She completed her look with silver oxidised jewellery. Parikshit, on the other hand, wore a yellow kurta and pyjamas for the ceremony. Meanwhile, for her bridal look, Niti Taylor opted for a heavy embroidered pastel pink lehenga with a golden yellow shawl and sheer light pink veil. The actor donned kundan jewellery with pearls all over it.