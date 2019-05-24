New parents on the block! Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij finally announce her pregnancy

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij took to their Instagram pages and announced that they are set to become parents soon.

A few days back, Bombay Times had reported that Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are all set to go the family way. The report stated that Jay and Mahhi are very excited to embrace parenthood. It also revealed that the Laagi Tujhse Lagan actor is currently in her second trimester. Jay and Mahhi are already foster parents to their house-help Manoj's children Khushi and Rajveer. Now, this new addition will double up their happiness.

Today, Jay and Mahhi took to their Instagram pages and announced the pregnancy in the cutest possible way. They shared a photo of holding each other's hands and standing against their birth year. While beside them they have kept tiny shoes in front of 2019 written on the road. Wow! The couple is set to become parents in the next few months.

Jay posted the photo with a caption stating, "9 months of pain, but a lifetime of gain. 9 months of sickness, but a lifetime of happiness. 9 months of pregnancy, the beginning of our legacy. Thank you @mahhivij announcing our 1st production together COMING SOON 2019 #parenthood #father #happiness #mother #baby #pregnant #newborn #lovemywife #biggestgift #happyfamily"

While Mahhi wrote, "There once was a girl n that girl met a boy they found living as two was a life full of joy these two happy lovebirds this couple this pair were snug in their nest but they thought it quite bare they cuddled up closer made room in their tree and their joy overflowed when two became three WHEN TWO BECAME THREE @ijaybhanushali #baby #comingsoon #cantwait #mine"

Jay and Mahhi have been married for nine years.