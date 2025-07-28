'Never imagined I’d...': Elvish Yadav pens emotional note after winning Laughter Chefs Season 2 with Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundrra and Elvish Yadav have won the second season of Laughter Chefs Season 2.

The second season of the popular cooking-comedy show Laughter Chefs: Unlimited Entertainment has officially wrapped, and this time, it’s Karan Kundrra and Elvish Yadav who took home the trophy. The duo beat out the strong finalist pair, Aly Goni and Reem Shaikh, in a fun-filled grand finale aired on Sunday, July 27.

Elvish Pens a Heartfelt Note Post Victory

After the win, Elvish penned an emotional note, "Never imagined I’d get so much love when I joined the show. Words can’t express how grateful I am for all the support & kindness you’ve shown to me. A huge thank you to the entire crew, you were so helpful and fun to work with & it felt like being part of a family. And lastly, thank you @colorstv, for giving me this wonderful opportunity. Love you & will miss you, my LC family."

This season brought together a mix of drama, comedy, and chaos in the kitchen. Aly Goni returned with infectious energy, while Nia Sharma’s re-entry created hilarious chemistry with Sudesh Lehri. Rubina Dilaik stood out with her queen-like presence, and Vicky-Ankita’s playful banter turned into a regular dose of entertainment.

From the wild Holi special and Bollywood-style dress-up to an emotional Mother's Day tribute and a spicy media-themed episode, the show kept viewers entertained with its creative themes. Bharti Singh’s punchlines and Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi’s kitchen insights kept the laughter and learning flowing throughout the season.

What’s Next?

With Laughter Chefs 2 wrapping up, Colors is set to launch its replacement show Pati Patni Aur Panga. The new series will air every Saturday and Sunday from August 2.