Netizens troll Urfi Javed for wearing leopard print bold outfit, say 'sara mood kharaab kardiya'

Urfi Javed can be seen wearing a leopard print outfit while posing for paps.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 20, 2022, 06:35 PM IST

Credit: Instant Bollywood

Urfi Javed has been in news for her unique outfits, she is the paps’ favourite celeb who never disappoints them with her fashion choices. On Tuesday, she was seen posing in bold attire. Her outfit grabber everyone’s attention.

Netizens reacted to the video and trolled Urfi for her outfit. One of them wrote, “Lo aa gayi phir se.” The second one said, “Yes ..too much of wildness... Pls rescue and take her to jungle shez no longer needed here.” The third one said, “OMG meri to hasi hi nhi ruk rhi yr kya krti rahti h ye ladki.” The fourth one said, “Ajib janwar hai.” The fifth one said, “abb isko koi kuch bolo.Dipika k piche toh lagey hua they.”

The sixth person mentioned, “hey were upset about the song of the movie Pathan and Deepika from a clip that has become normal in Indian cinema. As for this one, who is always naked, no one criticizes her, they have become contradictory people.” Another person mentioned, “Eska naam urfi se change karke mowgli rakh do mast suit karega es par dhayan dijiye aap sab se humble submission.”

One of the trolls wrote, “toba toba sara mood kharaab kardiya.”

Recently, she has been brutally attacked by the netizens even for wearing a salwar suit. Reason is that the Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania actress chose to wear the traditional outfit at a beach in Dubai.

The Splitsvilla X4 participant took to her Instagram and shared this video, which had this imprinted, "PoV - Uorfi Javed in a parallel universe". The Instagram users flooded the comments section with brutal comments. One Instagram user wrote, "Jahan bikini daalni chahiye wahan suit aur jahan suit daala chahiye wahan bikini".

Another comment read, "Aaj suraj kahan se nikla hai, main sapna to nahi dekh rahi hun", while another Instagram user wrote, "Yahi sanskar India mein dikaye hote to kya hi baat hoti". One comment read, "Jahan nanga hona chahiye wahan ye pure kapdo mein hai aur waise poora din ye social media par nangi ghumti hai".

 | Viral video: Urfi Javed flaunts her sexy curves in floral saree, netizens joke 'it's a parallel universe'

 

 

