Netizens troll 'TMKOC' fame Nidhi Bhanushali aka Sonu, say 'Arey ye konse chidiya ka ghosla hai'

The popular family show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ has been entertaining the people ever since it aired on national television. People love each and every character from the show. Nidhi Bhanushali, who played Sonu Bhide in the show, has a huge fan following on social media.

Nidhi Bhanushali often shares her beautiful, hot, and sexy pictures on Instagram. The actress on Tuesday posted a picture in which she can be seen wearing a tank top, teamed up with printed yellow bottoms. It seems she was travelling somewhere, a car can be also be seen behind her. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Hey Siri, play 'Tashan mein, Tashan mein, Tashan mein, Tashan mein.”

However, her picture did not go well with some people. They started trolling the actress. One of them commented, “Plz see your clothes. Plz be in your culture.” The second one said, “Arey ye konse chidiya ka ghosla hai.”

Meanwhile, there were people who liked her picture. One of them wrote, “I thought diamonds were pretty until I laid my eyes on you.” The second, “You look cute like a night queen.”

Nidhi Bhanushali had spent a significant amount of time on India's longest-running show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma' as Sonu Bhide. However, the role is now played by Palak Sidhwani.