Netizens troll newly-married Disha Parmar for not wearing sindoor, actress gives it back with classic reply

Watch: Ayushmann Khurrana recites Bhagavad Gita verse while accepting TIME 100 Impact Award in US, gets standing ovation

OnePlus Pad Go unveiled, to launch exclusively in India on October 6

Meet Karachi-born model who became first-ever Miss Universe Pakistan 2023, to be part of global pageant despite backlash

Fukrey 3: Choocha Varun Sharma says he is pregnant with Bholi Punjaban Richa Chadha's child, new promo impresses fans

Meet engineer turned IAS officer, daughter of IPS officer, failed in first try, her AIR was…

Watch: Ayushmann Khurrana recites Bhagavad Gita verse while accepting TIME 100 Impact Award in US, gets standing ovation

OnePlus Pad Go unveiled, to launch exclusively in India on October 6

Meet Karachi-born model who became first-ever Miss Universe Pakistan 2023, to be part of global pageant despite backlash

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Do's and don'ts of bringing Ganpati idol home

5 highest-grossing Bollywood films in South India

Most wickets taken by bowlers in ODIs this year (2023)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

India gets the world class convention centre Yashobhoomi, must know facts about the mega centre

Asia Cup 2023: India wins 8th Asia Cup title; bags biggest ever victory in ODI history | IND VS SL

Asia Cup 2023: Siraj's six-wicket spell against Sri Lanka rewrites history, know about records broken

Watch: Ayushmann Khurrana recites Bhagavad Gita verse while accepting TIME 100 Impact Award in US, gets standing ovation

This unknown actor is India's most profitable star, last 3 films made Rs 1900 crore; beat Shah Rukh, Rajni, NTR, Yash

'Wipe it off didn't happen today?': Alia Bhatt steps out wearing bright red lipstick, fans take dig at Ranbir Kapoor

Television

Netizens troll newly-married Disha Parmar for not wearing sindoor, actress gives it back with classic reply

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar solemnised their relationship by taking the wedding wows on July 16.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 03, 2021, 10:29 AM IST

TV star Disha Parmar, who recently tied the knot with singer and 'Bigg Boss 14' contestant Rahul Vaidya, was trolled on social media after netizens spotted her without sindoor and wedding ring in her latest carousel of photos. 

Disha Parmar on Monday took to her Instagram handle to share some photos looking beautiful in a bright pink saree. The TV star exuded the newly married glow and was all smiles for the photos. However, a section of social media users spotted her without sindoor and her wedding ring and trolled her for not sporting it. 

But Disha did not let the trolling get to her and gave it back to the trolls with a classic response. 

She took to the comments section and wrote, "Also to all the people who feel it's their right to litter my comments with negativity because am not wearing sindoor.. it’s my choice! I wear it when I want to wear it.. am okay with it, my husband is okay with it, my family is okay with it! Why are you so triggered?"

This is not the first time, recently, when Rahul Vidya had hosted an impromptu live session on his Instagram handle, a fan had questioned Disha even then about not wearing sindoor. The fan even asked Rahul to put sindoor on Disha during the live chat and suggested that she should wear it since she is married.

Rahul, however, told his fans they need not worry about the matter and clarified that he doesn't care if his wife wears sindoor or not.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar solemnised their relationship by taking the wedding wows on July 16. 

Several videos and pictures of the couple from their wedding ceremony surfaced online and viral on the internet.

On the special occasion, Rahul sported off-white resham and gold zardozi sherwani by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, while Disha chose to wear red ghagra from the Dancing Peacock range of the ace designer duo. 

From Rahul going down on his knees and exchanging rings with Disha to the groom's friends singing songs, the close-knit affair was undoubtedly organised in a proper filmy way.

For the unversed, Rahul and Disha's love story stole the limelight when Rahul proposed to Disha during his stint in 'Bigg Boss 14' last year.

On national TV, Rahul went down on his knees, took out a ring, turned to the camera and asked Disha to marry him. He even wore a T-shirt which had 'Marry Me?' written on it, and since then fans started calling Disha and Rahul as 'Dishul'.

