Netizens troll newly-married Disha Parmar for not wearing sindoor, actress gives it back with classic reply

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar solemnised their relationship by taking the wedding wows on July 16.

TV star Disha Parmar, who recently tied the knot with singer and 'Bigg Boss 14' contestant Rahul Vaidya, was trolled on social media after netizens spotted her without sindoor and wedding ring in her latest carousel of photos.

Disha Parmar on Monday took to her Instagram handle to share some photos looking beautiful in a bright pink saree. The TV star exuded the newly married glow and was all smiles for the photos. However, a section of social media users spotted her without sindoor and her wedding ring and trolled her for not sporting it.

But Disha did not let the trolling get to her and gave it back to the trolls with a classic response.

She took to the comments section and wrote, "Also to all the people who feel it's their right to litter my comments with negativity because am not wearing sindoor.. it’s my choice! I wear it when I want to wear it.. am okay with it, my husband is okay with it, my family is okay with it! Why are you so triggered?"

Take a look at Disha's photos and her comment here:



This is not the first time, recently, when Rahul Vidya had hosted an impromptu live session on his Instagram handle, a fan had questioned Disha even then about not wearing sindoor. The fan even asked Rahul to put sindoor on Disha during the live chat and suggested that she should wear it since she is married.

Rahul, however, told his fans they need not worry about the matter and clarified that he doesn't care if his wife wears sindoor or not.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar solemnised their relationship by taking the wedding wows on July 16.

Several videos and pictures of the couple from their wedding ceremony surfaced online and viral on the internet.

On the special occasion, Rahul sported off-white resham and gold zardozi sherwani by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, while Disha chose to wear red ghagra from the Dancing Peacock range of the ace designer duo.

From Rahul going down on his knees and exchanging rings with Disha to the groom's friends singing songs, the close-knit affair was undoubtedly organised in a proper filmy way.

For the unversed, Rahul and Disha's love story stole the limelight when Rahul proposed to Disha during his stint in 'Bigg Boss 14' last year.

On national TV, Rahul went down on his knees, took out a ring, turned to the camera and asked Disha to marry him. He even wore a T-shirt which had 'Marry Me?' written on it, and since then fans started calling Disha and Rahul as 'Dishul'.