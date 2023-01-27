Search icon
'Besharmi ki hadd hai': Netizens slam Urfi Javed for posing in a cone-shaped bralette

The social media sensation Urfi Javed was brutally trolled for her latest bizarre outfit, a cone-shaped bralette.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 27, 2023, 07:14 PM IST

'Besharmi ki hadd hai': Netizens slam Urfi Javed for posing in a cone-shaped bralette
Urfi Javed/Viral Bhayani

The social media sensation Urfi Javed, or simply Uorfi, remains in news due to her weird dressing sense. Her outlandish outfits often become the center of attraction when the television actress makes random appearances on the streets of Mumbai and at the airport for paparazzi.

On Friday, January 27, it was the same situation when Urfi Javed was spotted by the paps wearing a cone-shaped bralette. In the video shared by the celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani, she is seen posing for the cameras. However, the actress was brutally trolled this time again for her bizarre outfits.

One netizen in the comments section wrote, "Besharmi ki hadd hai (This is the height of shamelessness)", while another commented, "Kyun khamakha India ko badnaam karte ho, aap jaise celebrity ko Pakistan chale jana chahiye (Why are you unnecessarily defaming India, you should go to Pakistan)."

"Mental hai, mat dekho, naa troll karo. ye sirf khabro me rehna chahti hi, iska fayda ho raha hai ignore kro (She is mental, we should neither see her nor troll her, she just wants to remain in news, we should just ignore her)", wrote another comment. Another Instagram user wrote, "I don’t think even she’s happy with this look but feels forced to wear it."

After appearing in cameos in multiple shows, Urfi gained more limelight after she came in the first season of Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Karan Johar and streamed exclusively on Voot in 2021. She was recently seen in the reality dating show MTV Splitsvilla X4, hosted by Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani, in which she entered as the 'Mischief Maker'.

READ | Urfi Javed poses in dress made from garbage bag, says 'can wear it on red carpet'; Twitter trolls her for wearing trash

From breaking Sachin’s record to incredible consistency in Ranji Trophy: The story of Sarfaraz Khan
Aabha Paul, Neelam Bhanushali, Flora Saini, Anveshi Jain: XXX, Gandii Baat stars who are internet night queens as well
Meet Jitendra Mani, IPS officer who lost 46 kgs in just 8 months
From Shubman Gill's 208 to Rohit Sharma's 264: Know all ODI double centurions in cricket history
Yearender 2022: Fast X, Mission Impossible 7, Aquaman 2, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, upcoming Hollywood movies of 2023
