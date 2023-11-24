Headlines

Netizens slam Mannara Chopra, call her 'vamp' after Ankita Lokhande breaks down due to her 'badtameezi' in Bigg Boss 17

Mannara Chopra bursts in anger at Ankita Lokhande and accuses her of targeting her during her lowest point in Bigg Boss 17.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 24, 2023, 09:49 PM IST

Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra share a love-hate relationship in Bigg Boss 17. While at times they are seen sitting together and gossiping, other times they are seen indulging in a catfight. Recently a video is going viral, wherein the two actresses can be seen getting into an aggressive argument and Ankita breaking down after the fight. Netizens are now slamming Mannara and calling her the 'vamp' of the show. 

Mannara Chopra and Ankita Lokhande, who had smoothened their way back to becoming friends will be seen getting into a massive argument leading to Ankita's breakdown during the Weekend Ka Vaar. In the video that is going viral on social media, Ankita can be seen telling Mannara Chopra that she tried being friends with her and making a bond but now she doesn't have any connection with her. To which Mannara yells at her and says, "I don't have any bond with you because you targeted me and did group when I was at my lowest." Ankita then asks Mannara to lower her voice but she keeps yelling. Later Ankita also had to shout at the top of her voice to make her point in the argument. After this, the actress was seen breaking down into tears and saying, "will she do anything she wants? everyone is like this here."

Earlier, Mannara Chopra was also seen plotting with Abhishek Kumar to instigate Ankita Lokhande and was seen back bitching about her and Vicky Jain. Now, the fight has netizens calling Mannara a 'vamp'. "Iski purani tone wapis lani hai toh kya karna hai??"-#MannaraChopra "Kahi pe unko POKE karoge na!!"- #AbhishekKumar  #BiggBoss17 Promo : #AnkitaLokhande v/s Mannara!! PS : Innocent Soul being so INSECURE of her that she literally PLANNED & EXECUTED a fight with her!" Another wrote, "Biggest Vamp & Naagin of this season is none other than #MannaraChopra She is doing everything for footage, Fake Woman." Another user wrote, "Cheap Game Expose of #MannaraChopra against #AnkitaLokhande. Abhi bhi koi gawar fans bolege Bholi hai Dimag nhi hai Stay Strong #Ankita, This is the most negative personality in the House like Bebika. Not make bond stay away from her."

 

Bigg Boss 17 Weekened Ka Vaar

In Today's Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan will decode Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui's game and give them a reality check. Not only this, Salman Khan will also raise the issue of Sana Raees Khan holding Vicky's hand during a conversation and question their move. The Weekend Ka Vaar will also see one of the contestants getting evicted and a new wildcard contestant, Orhan Awatramani aka Orry entering the house. It will be interesting to see whose journey comes to an end today. 

