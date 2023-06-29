Search icon
Netizens slam Falaq Naaz for calling Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan 'janani' in Bigg Boss OTT 2: 'Sharam aani chahiye'

Falaq Naaz gets slammed by netizens for calling Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan 'janani'.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 01:53 PM IST

Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan is currently winning audience's hearts with his personality in Bigg Boss OTT 2. The YouTuber is being appreciated by the fans for his respectful attitude towards other housemates. Recently,  a video of Falaq Naaz is going viral on social media wherein she can be seen calling Fukra Insaan, ‘janani’ and ‘chakka’. This has triggered his fans who are slamming the actress for her words.

One of Abhishek Malhan’s fans took to his Twitter and shared a video from the live feed of Bigg Boss OTT 2 wherein Falaq Naaz could be seen talking to Avinash about Abhishek and calling her ‘janani’. However, Bigg Boss muted the word in the live feed.

Recently the two had an argument after Abhishek Malhan called Falaq a weak contestant. The actress faced backlash for using such words for Abhishek. One of the comments read, “This is absurd team A people are personally attacking by telling them gold digger and getting hyper when someone shows them mirror. Now they are not only disrespecting Abhishek but also a whole community on national tv. I don't know how much ITV can disappoint me.” Another wrote, “isski class leni hi hogi wkv par #SalmanKhan agar aap Sach mai real ho tho longe nhi tho support these nepo gang and this low class women.” Another fan commented, “Inhe saram aani chaiye salo ko or me tho bolta hu salman ko bhi jo bebika or pooja ko support kr rhe h.” Another tweeted, “Falaq Naaz is so negative and toxic.”

Recently, Bigg Boss divided the house into two teams, Team A which includes Falaq Naaz, Pooja Bhatt, Avinash, Cyrus, Bebika, and Manisha Rani, and Team B included Aaliyah Siddiqui, Abhishek Malhan, Akanksha Puri, Jad Hadid, and Jiya Shankar. However, after the mid-week eviction of Aaliyah Siddiqui and the fight between Bebika and Manisha Rani, the latter is now a part of Team B.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss OTT 2 is being hosted by Salman Khan, and a total of 12 contestants were sent into the house, however, 3 have now been eliminated and the rest 9 are fighting for the title of the show.

