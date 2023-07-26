Netizens slam Abdu Rozik for posting video of himself in bed with two people: 'Didn't expect this from you'

Abdu Rozik posted a video in which he can be seen sharing the bed with two people.

Abdu Rozik, who won hearts with his stint in Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 16, has been slammed for posting a video in which he can be seen sharing his bed with a woman and a man. Social media users criticised the singer for posting such a video.

Sharing the video, Abdu wrote, “Three in the bed and the little one said.” As soon as he posted this video, social media users started slamming him. One of them wrote, “not good for you image.” The second one said, “Doesn't suit on you..you gonna ruin your image.” The third one said, “Abdu bro you think you are funny but you’re not.”

The fourth one said, “Bro, don't forget your creator. They might lure you into this kinda stuff, don't fall for it. It might seem cool and all to you for now. All I have to say is don't do stuff that you'll regret in the future. Allah swt gave you everything and He can also take it away from you. This kinda content is gonna affect your reputation adversely.”

The fifth person commented, “Avoid posting such content bro even if it means out of fun. It's a genuine request from your fan and your social media family. Loads of Love to you!” The sixth one said, “Abdu's team, please don't include Abdu in such videos because don't spoil Abdu's imagination with him. Abdu is very cute, sweet and still small. Love you Abdu and god bless you.” Another said, “Very disappointed act not expected abdu.”

Meanwhile, Abdu Rozik, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia formed a 'mandali' inside the Bigg Boss 16 house and stayed loyal to each other. However, after the show ended, Abdu and Stan were involved in a major public feud making several allegations against each other.

However, it seems that both of them have resolved their conflict now. Talking to News18, the Dubai-based singer and boxer opened up on his equation with the rapper and said, "Stan is a good person. I love him the same like I used to love him earlier. My side is very clear. I love him how I used to love him. He is a very nice person."

Stating that everything is well between the two, Shiv Thakare added, "Everything is well between MC Stan and him (Abdu). He welcomed Stan in Dubai. He spoke to him. When Stan talks to me, he asks if Abdu is fine. Everything is well. Like I say, on social media, a short film is made into a Hollywood movie. Nothing of that sort happened. Abdu loves Stan a lot."