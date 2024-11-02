Netizens are furious with Bigg Boss 18 makers for 'ruining' Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang's bond.

Two groups have already been formed in the Bigg Boss 18 house and the only individual player in the house is Bigg Boss himself. However, netizens are furious with the makers for ‘ruining’ Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang’s ‘organic’ bond.

On Friday (November 1), on the occasion of Diwali, Salman Khan graced the stage and gave some reality checks to the contestants. He questioned Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang’s bond and told them about their hashtags and reels being made on social media thinking they have something more than friendship. While Karan Veer took it sportingly, Chum looked visibly uncomfortable with it. This incident has left netizens furious with the makers who claim that the makers have ‘ruined’ the organic bond of Karan and Chum.

#ChumVeer got organic hype, makers ruined it. #KaranVeerMehra got more love from the audience than ladla, makers set false narrative.



As soon as Shrutika Arjun went in jail,makers snatched all jail powers.



That's sad but I hope audience will give justice!! #BiggBoss18 — (@whenvsayshii) November 1, 2024

We all know why makers did that with #KaranVeerMehra and #ChumDarang due to they want to evict chum now coz she is over shadowing there fav contestants...n if KV n Chum will keep a distance then Chum wouldn't get any screen time..n eventually she will get eliminated #ChumVeer #BB pic.twitter.com/djhCWm0QPP — Sana (@Sanacasm) November 2, 2024

Some of them even called Bigg Boss biased towards Vivian Dsena and Avinash Mishra’s group for taking this step. One of the tweets read, "We all know why makers did that with #KaranVeerMehra and #ChumDarang due to they want to evict chum now coz she is overshadowing there fav contestants...n if KV n Chum will keep a distance then Chum wouldn't get any screen time..n eventually she will get eliminated #ChumVeer #BB." Another user wrote, "#ChumVeer got organic hype, makers ruined it.

#KaranVeerMehra got more love from the audience than Ladla, the makers set a false narrative. As soon as Shrutika Arjun went to jail, makers snatched all jail powers. That's sad but I hope the audience will give justice!!"

Another user wrote, "Makers trying to ruin this bond coz Chum beat Esha to be the boss and they are trying to take forward Esha." Another tweet read, "This all goes to prove 1 thing which Vivian has been hinting at n I understood only today! For years everyone has been wondering kaun hai @BiggBoss? It's Vivian!! Yeh cheating hai.. Apne khel mein khud contestant nahi ban sakte ho!" Another wrote, "BB has always been biased for their favourite contestant, nothing new. BB is all praise for AM, ES, and AD coz they all are with VD. BB wants VD to shine so it is trying to set a narrative that VD is the best. But u may soon see some out-of-syllabus contestants."

Well, Bigg Boss' clear favoritism towards Vivian Dsena came to light after he was chosen as one of the TOP 2 in the house. However, the actor is garnering hate for his arrogance and rude behavious towards the housemates who are not on his team or don't follow what he has to say. Meanwhile, Eisha Singh, Shehzada Dhami, Shrutika Arjun, and Avinash Mishra have been nominated this time and if the reports are to be believed, Shehzada is set to leave the house, and two new wildcards, Digvijay Rathee and Kashish (ex-splitsvillans) are all set to enter the house.

