'Dono nibaa nibbi': Netizens react after Adil Durrani says 'I am always with' Rakhi Sawant amid cheating allegations

Credit: Rakhi Sawant/Instagram

Television queen Rakhi Sawant has been making headlines because of her personal life. Recently, she lost her mother and is now in news for her marriage to Adil Durrani. A few days ago, Rakhi confessed that Adil has cheated on her with some other girl.

While speaking to the media, Rakhi said that Adil has used her for fame. On Sunday, Adil talked about Rakhi’s allegations and said that he was always with her. While speaking to paps, he said that he doesn’t want to blame Rakhi but he is not going anywhere. Netizens reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, “Dono nibaa nibbi.”

The second one said, “Psychology says, jb men apni beard rub krne lg jaaye tab samajh jao ki bo jhooth bolra h.. That means ye sb hawa m baat kr rha h, jhooth bolra h.” The third one said, “Isko alag hi fame de rhe hai media vale..” The fourth one said, “Aadil itna galat nahi hoga jitna rakhi iske upr aarop he.”

Recently, Rakhi even instructed the media not to give publicity to Adil, and avoid reporting his side of the story. Now, Adil has broken the silence on the whole fiasco and dropped a long note on his Instagram. Taking his views on the relationship with Rakhi to social media, he wrote, "Doesn't mean if I don't talk about a woman back I am wrong. It's only because I respect my religion and I have learned to respect women. The day I open my mouth and speak what I am going through and what is she doing with me she can't even open her mouth after that. So the only reason she wants to come every day and tell people that Adil is bad bad and bad (sic)."

Here is Adil's story

In one of her interviews, Rakhi even added that the reason she took her personal issues to the media is that she doesn't want to end up in the fridge, hinting at the Aftab Poonawala-Shraddha Walker case. Adil replied back saying that even he doesn't want to be Sushant Singh Rajput. "The way she tell's I'll be in fridge even I can say I don't want to be Sushant Singh Rajput.” Reacting to her statement that she introduced him to the media and different stars, he said, "A sensible guy like me who stood for her who give her a life style and everything easy to tell he didn't come with 1 rupee to Mumbai. Hats off to you nice exit plan but not smart enough." Adil and Rakhi got secretly married last year on May 29.