'Sushant ko bhul gayi...': Netizens brutally trolled Ankita Lokhande for ignoring late actor in her Pavitra Rishta reel

A still of Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande from Pavitra Rishta

As Ekta Kapoor's popular show Pavitra Rishta clocked 14 years, actress Ankita Lokhande thanked the producer for giving her the opportunity of being a part of the show. On June 1, Ankita posted a reel edited with compilations of clips from the series. For the unversed, the love drama was led by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, with Ankita. The actress played the role of Archana, and fans loved the lead pair's chemistry.

Ankita shared the reel on her Instagram profile and wrote a long note. In the caption, she wrote, "14 years of Pavitra Rishta and still feels so fresh and connected with my first ever baby... Thanku god for everything!! And thanks you so much @ektarkapoor for always having that faith in me that I could be your archu and Thanku for giving me the new identity as Archana because the people who loved me during the show when they see or meet me now also ,the first name which comes in there mind is archu and I love it so much.. Thanku so much everyone around who has loved and watched this beautiful show called pavitra rishta with all there heart and soul .. I’m grateful forever."

Here's Archana's post

As soon as Ankita shared the post, several netizens noticed that the actress didn't mention Sushant in the caption, and he wasn't there in the reel as well. Rajput played the role of Manav, and his fans loved his character. The actor's fans got irked as Sushant was ignored in Ankita's post, and they voiced their views against it.

An internet user wrote, "Miss u MANAV (SUSHANT). We love Manav...we love u SUSHANT...by the way show mai Manav b tha only Arcahna se show nahi bana tha ..okkkk ....show mai kitne b manav bane ho but humhare liye one n only .......SUSHANT." Another internet user wrote, "Didn't even mention Sushant." A netizen wrote, "Jab manav (SUSHANT) ko show nahi karna hai toh toh pavitra ristha ka post b nahi dena tha kyoun ki yeh show Manav k bina ZERO hai ...sorry but yeh sahi baat hai." Another netizen wrote, "If Sushant's photos were posted, it would have been much better." Another netizen wrote, "@lokhandeankita Not a single mention or even a photo of Sushant singh rajput sir. This was not expected from you ankita mam -The show was equally loved for Sushant sir’s innocent acting as well." One of the netizens added, "Sushant ko bhul gyi.. ab wo nahi to uska pic bhi nahi dala.. waise yahi wo black month hai jisane hamre sushant ko hamse chhin liye...14 June."