'What a big shame': Netizens brutally troll Aishwarya Sharma for abusing Abhishek Kumar on Bigg Boss 17

Aishwarya Sharma abused Abhishek Sharma on Bigg Boss 17, and the actress has been brutally trolled for her 'insensitive' behaviour.

In the fourth week, if someone has made noise (not in a good way) in the Bigg Boss house, it is none other than actress Aishwarya Sharma. Aishwarya is setting a new low for herself with each passing day, and she's earning netizens wrath for her 'irritable' behaviour.

In the Wednesday episode, Aishwarya lost her cool at Abhishek Kumar and Ankita Lokhande. Abhishek confronted Aishwarya, saying that her contribution was less as compared to other housemates. This led to a verbal argument between Abhishek, Neil, and Aishwarya. After Aishwarya started shouting at Abhishek, Ankita interfered, and went on to call her 'psycho'. An aggressive outburst from Aishwarya followed, where the actress was seen abusing Abhishek, Ankita, and Vicky Jain. Aishwarya went on to say cuss words such as s***a, bh*****d, c*****a to Abhishek, despite Neil asking her to mind the cameras. Aishwarya's outburst drew flak on the internet, and she's been brutally trolled for her 'immatured' behaviour.

Here's the video

As soon as the video was shared, several netizens slammed Aishwarya for her behaviour. An internet user wrote, "What kind of language people using on national television? Here he is seen telling her no gali but in another tweet, I heard he said a worse gali about her contestant. Both are really made for each other, aggressive people with foul mouths." Another internet user wrote, "Uska class aur sab kuch dikha chuka hai kese road side chapri ki tarah lad rahi haii." A netizen wrote, "So this is what Neil goes through in private? What a big shame." Another netizen wrote, "@BeingSalmanKhan if this is not called out then no point.. This woman is openly abusing people around.. Pehle chudail kutta ab seedha gaalis.. It's ok to be biased Bigg Boss..but this needs to be called out..But this woman needs a psychiatrist. ASAP."

About the fourth week's eviction

In the fourth week, nine contestants are nominated for the eviction. The contestants including Ankita Lokhande, Neil Bhatt, and Aishwarya Sharma from Dil room, Anurag Dobhal, Sunny Arya, Samarth Jurel, and Arun Mahshetty from Dum room and Mannara Chopra and Navid Sole from Dimaag room are nominated for the eviction this week.