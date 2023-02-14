'Asli winner Priyanka kahan hai?': Netizens ask as Farah Khan hosts 'party of the year' for Bigg Boss 16 'mandali'

Bigg Boss 16 party/Farah Khan Instagram

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 concluded on Sunday, February 12, with the rapper MC Stan being crowned as the winner. After the spectacular Grand Finale, the contestants reunited on Monday night, February 13, at Farah Khan's house where the director-choreographer threw a huge bash for them.

Farah's brother Sajid Khan too participated in Salman Khan-hosted show this time and stayed inside the house for more than 100 days. After his exit, the Om Shanti Om director even hosted some episodes of Weekend Ka Vaar when the show got extended and Salman himself was not available.

On Monday night, Farah herself shared a video from her party on her Instagram in which Soundarya Sharma, Sajid Khan, MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, Vikkas Manaktala, Shiv Thakare, Sreejita De, and Archana Gautam were seen singing the BB16 anthem, which was used in this season as a wake-up call. She captioned her clip, "Party of the year!! #biggboss16 .. #myfavouriteshow #MANDLIROCKS p.s.- MC Stan singing the anthem for the first time".

However, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's fans stormed the comments section saying that she was the most deserving winner this season. Though she attended the party last night, she wasn't seen in the clip. "Asli winner Priyanka kahan hai?" (Where is the real winner Priyanka)", asked one Instagram user, while another commented, "Priyanka was robbed. She was the deserving winner." There are multiple other comments claiming that the Udaariyaan actress should have won Bigg Boss 16.

Ankit Gupta, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, and Tina Datta reportedly didn't attend the bash as they weren't seen in the videos and photos. Apart from Bigg Boss 16 contestants, some other famous celebrities such as Gauahar Khan and Gautam Gulati (past Bigg Boss winners), tennis player Sania Mirza, Chunky Panday with wife Bhavana Pandey, and Arbaaz Khan among others were spotted at Farah's party.



