Netflix renews animation series 'BoJack Horseman' for season six

Netflix has ordered a sixth season of its animated series BoJack Horseman.

The adult comedy show's renewal is not surprising as its fifth season, which premiered on the streaming giant's platform on September 14, was lauded by both the critics and the fans.

The series hails from creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg and features Will Arnett as the voice of the titular horse, a washed-up 1990s sitcom star from Horsin' Around navigating life with his human sidekick Todd (Aaron Paul) and feline agent Carolyn (Amy Sedaris).

The show's official Twitter account also shared the news of its renewal.

"woooowwwwwwwwwwwwwww lets all forget about the fact that there's going to be a season six and focus on this inedible arrangement @netflix sent me just woww," it wrote.

woooowwwwwwwwwwwwwww lets all forget about the fact that theres going to b a season 6 and focus on this inedible arrangement @netflix sent me just woww pic.twitter.com/7XJyE6Egsu — BoJack Horseman (@BoJackHorseman) October 30, 2018

The series is executive produced by Bob-Waksberg, Steven A Cohen and Noel Bright. Arnett and Paul also serve as the executive producers, Netflix said in a press release.