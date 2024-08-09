Neil Bhatt says he will never watch Bigg Boss, refuses to comment on Armaan, Kritika Malik for this reason | Exclusive

Neil Bhatt participated in Bigg Boss 17 with his wife Aishwarya Sharma. However, the actor has shared that neither he watched earlier seasons, nor has plans to follow the show.

While promoting his new series, Megha Barsenge with DNA India, Neil reveals that he didn't follow the recent Bigg Boss OTT 3 and has no plan to follow the upcoming seasons as well.

When asked why he is not watching Bigg Boss, Neil clarifies, "I may have been a part of the show, but I'm not a viewer of the show. I don't watch the show, because, firstly, I've been busy shooting. I miss watching my show as well. Secondly, I am not watching the show, because as a person, yeh mera content nahi hai. I don't consume this content. I'm not an audience of this show."

Neil also said that he didn't know about the last OTT season's contestants, Armaan Malik and his two wives, Payal and Kritika Malik. When asked what he has to say about Bigg Boss being criticised for promoting polygamy, Neil says, "I don't know them, I haven't watched the show. I don't know their arrangement. So I can't answer this question. It would be wrong to comment when you have half or no knowledge about it."

In the same conversation, When Neil was asked if his role of Arjun would be compared to Ghum Hai Kissey Ke Pyaar Mein's Virat, or called similar, Neil clarifies, "When I was offered the show, I never thought of Arjun being similar to Virat. Yes, they both are civil servants and protectors, but Arjun is an ideal man, with his moral compass correct. He is blunt, and at the same time sympathetic. Virat was a morally grey character. He might be perfect on duty, but wasn't a quintessential hero. He didn't succeed as a family man. Arjun is totally different from Virat. The characterisation of Arjun and Virat are nowhere similar to each other." Neil's latest show Megha Barsenge is currently airing on Colors.

