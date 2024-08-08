Twitter
'There are 30000 cases...': Neil Bhatt on playing IAS officer in Megha Barsenge, issue of bride abandonment | Exclusive

Television

'There are 30000 cases...': Neil Bhatt on playing IAS officer in Megha Barsenge, issue of bride abandonment | Exclusive

Neil Bhatt discusses his character Arjun Talwar from Megha Barsenge, and if it is similar to his previous popular character Virat Chauhan.

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 08, 2024, 06:37 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

'There are 30000 cases...': Neil Bhatt on playing IAS officer in Megha Barsenge, issue of bride abandonment | Exclusive
Neil Bhatt
Actor Neil Bhatt is back playing the righteous man in the new drama series Megha Barsenge. In the show, Neil plays an IAS officer Arjun Talwar, who is on a mission to arrest farzi dulha Manoj (Kinshuk Mahajan), who cons Megha (Neha Rana) by marrying her, and leaving her abandoned. 

While promoting the show, Neil joins DNA India for an exclusive interaction, giving insight about his role, and lots more. Neil sounds excited for the new show and reveals that after hearing the concept, and his character, he took 3-4 hours before saying yes to the show. Neil is known for playing IPS officer Virat Chavan in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to perfection. 

When asked if his role of Arjun will be compared to Virat, or called similar, Neil clarifies, "When I was offered the show, I never thought of Arjun being similar to Virat. Yes, they both are civil servants and protectors, but Arjun is an ideal man, with his moral compass correct. He is blunt, and at the same time sympathetic. Virat was a morally grey character. He might be perfect on duty, but wasn't a quintessential hero. He didn't succeed as a family man. Arjun is totally different from Virat. The characterisation of Arjun and Virat are nowhere similar to each other." 

As Megha Barsenge portrays the issue of bride abandonment, Neil emphasises why the show is important, "We all have heard, or read a headline in a newspaper, but we don't think much about it, because it isn't happening around us. We are not paying attention to it. But people who are overlooking such cases, know how the racket has increased over the years. While working on the show, I got to know that there are around 30,000 cases of bride abandonment in our country. And these are reported cases. Now imagine the cases that went unreported due to various reasons. We attempt to spread awareness about this racket so that people will be able to safeguard themselves and their families from such farzi dulhe. Megha Barsenge premiered on August 6 and airs every day at 7:00 pm only on Colors.

