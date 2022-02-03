Nehha Pendse to quit ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’, makers looking for new 'Anita Bhabhi'

In the popular sitcom 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain,' Nehha Pendse played Anita Bhabi. She had stepped in for Saumya Tandon on the show. There are now rumours that Neha may be leaving 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain.' The creators of 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai'n are looking for a new Anita Bhabi, according to ETimes. In August of last year, she made her first appearance on the show. Anita Bhabi's role is now being auditioned, according to the report.

The producers of 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' are currently looking for a new actress for Anita's part. The producers will choose an actress to play Anita on the show in a few weeks. According to the unit, Nehha's contract would expire in April 2022. and she has no plans to renew it.

As per the unit source, the distance between the set and her home was too vast. Her commute is long, and it has taken a toll on her health.

Meanwhile, Sheen Das of ‘Piya Albela’ is one of the leading contenders for the role of Anita in 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain', according to IndiaTV.

The programme has gone through numerous changes in terms of the characters, yet it remains one of the most entertaining sitcoms. The show's dialogues are frequently used in memes, and fans have continued to watch it since it first aired.