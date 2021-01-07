Neha Kakkar left in tears on 'Indian Idol 12' after Rohanpreet Singh's emotional speech

After a grand wedding back in October 2020, Neha Kakkar and hubby Rohanpreet Singh made their first television appearance recently with Indian Idol 12 in which Neha is a judge.

During the episode, Rohanpreet and Neha enthralled the audiences as well as fellow judges with their love story. Sharing the video on Instagram, Neha wrote, "He Made me Cry."

In the video, Rohanpreet can be seen recalling the first time that her met Neha. He said, "I was tying my turban in Chandigarh, when I got a call from her management. They asked if I wanted to participate as a co-artiste in her new song. I said 'do you have to ask!'"

Check it out here.

Rohanpreet further said, "I remember entering the room and Nehu was sitting there, and she turned around to see me. That was the moment that changed my life."

Judges Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya listened on, smiling at the story.

He said that Neha has a positive effect on the people around her. "I tell her that she’s God's favourite child. She wrote that song (Nehu Ka Vyah), but she also wrote my destiny. My family always used to ask if I'd ever appear on a platform such as this, and look at me now mom, because of Nehu, I'm finally here."

As Rohanpreet concluded his story, Himesh gave the couple a standing ovation, and Neha teared up.

In an earlier interview, Neha had said that she realised that Rohanpreet was "the one" not long after their first meeting. She was drawn to his good looks and polite behaviour. She had told designer Anita Dongre, "My first impression of him was that he was so good to each and every person on the set. And undeniably, he was the cutest boy I had ever come across. The attraction was strong. I think it was really in those initial moments itself that I knew he was the one for me."