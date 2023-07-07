Search icon
Neha Kakkar's audition video from Indian Idol 2 goes viral, netizens say 'nahi bhejna chahiye tha Mumbai' - Watch

Before becoming one of the most successful singers in the Hindi film industry, Neha Kakkar auditioned for Indian Idol 2 as a contestant in 2006.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 03:02 PM IST

Neha Kakkar is one of the most popular singers in the Hindi entertainment industry with songs such as Garmi, Aankh Maarey, Dilbar, and Kala Chashma to her credit. Neha has also been the judge on the singing reality show Indian Idol for the past four seasons since 2018. But do you know that the singer started her journey on the show as a contestant 17 years earlier in 2006? A video of her audition in Indian Idol 2 is now going viral on social media.

In the clip, Neha is seen facing the then judges music director-singer Anu Malik, filmmaker-choregrapher Farah Khan, and singer Sonu Nigam. Though we do not hear Neha sing in the viral video, we can hear judges comment on her song. First, Anu Malik appreciates her in his trademark shayari saying, "Dil ko chura ke le gayi Delhi wali (You Delhi girl has stolen my heart). This was a tough song and you sang it pretty well. I think you should definitely come to Mumbai for the next round." 

Sonu and Farah attempt to scare Neha saying that they don't like her voice, but then seeing Neha almost breaking down in tears, they give her the good news and welcome her to Mumbai for the next round. The clip ends with Neha celebrating her victory and shouting, "Jai Mata Di". The video has hilarious reactions from netizens. One of them wrote, "Nahi bhejna chahiye tha Mumbai (She shouldn't have been sent to Mumbai)", while another added, "One of the worst days in the Indian Music Industry". "Aur is din se music industry ka downfall shuru ho gaya tha (And since this day, the downfall of music industry began)".

Though Neha cleared the auditions in Delhi, her journey in Indian Idol 2 didn't last long as she failed to reach the top 12 contestants list. But, destiny had other plans for her as she struggled in the Hindi film industry for a few years before getting a major breakthrough with Pritam when she sang Second Hand Jawaani with Miss Pooja aka Gurinder Kaur Kainth and Nakash Aziz for the 2012 film Cocktail starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty in the leading roles.

From 2018 to 2023, Neha Kakkar has judged the Sony Entertainment Television show Indian Idol in its 10th, 11th, 12th, and 13th seasons with co-judges Anu Malik, Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya, and Javed Ali. But before Indian Idol 10, Neha Kakkar had already judged Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs 2017 with Himesh Reshammiya and Javed Ali for ZEE TV. She has also done guest appearances in other reality shows such as Bigg Boss, Super Dancer, and Superstar Singer for promoting her songs.

