Neha Bhasin flaunts her sexy curves in sports bra and tights

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Bigg Boss 15 fame Neha Bhasin, on Thursday, was seen flaunting her sexy curves in a sports bra and tights. She was seen wearing shimmery gym wear and carrying a water bottle while waving at the paps outside the gym.

Needless to say, Neha Bhasin never fails to impress us with her looks. The singer is known for her style statement and glamour. She looks absolutely amazing in the video which is now going viral on social media. Recently, she appeared at Mirchi Music Awards when she opted for a traditional lehenga and looked beautiful.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “022 saw Punjabi folk take centre stage at the Mirchi Music Awards. Punjabi folk has my heart forever, it deeply connects me to my roots and my beloved parents.”

Earlier, his week, she dropped her sexy photos in a bikini and wrote, “Ending the year on a solid 10 patting my back and gearing up for an upgrade in every sense. The only relationship that is forever is with yourself. Make it count. Good day.”

Meanwhile, after Mandana Karimi, Sona Mohapatra, and Urfi Javed, Neha Bhasin, who participated in Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15 last year, slammed the makers and Sajid Khan without taking the names of either. The singer took to her Instagram and said that Sajid's presence in the show is 'a sad reflection of deep-rooted patriarchy'.

Neha, who has won the single Filmfare Award for Best Playback Singer for the song Jag Ghoomeya in Sultan, took to her Instagram Stories recently and wrote, "Predators being on TV is a sad reflection yet again of deep-rooted patriarchy in Indian society. Men get a free pass perversion while all labels are saved for women in India. Predatory men get prime time."