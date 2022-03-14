Neetu Kapoor to make her TV debut as judge on 'Dance Deewane Juniors'

Veteran Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor will soon be making her television debut as a judge on the dance reality show ‘Dance Deewane Juniors.

She will be joining the panel of judges, which includes actress and model Nora Fatehi and choreographer Marzi Pestonjee. The dance reality show `Dance Deewane Juniors` will have contestants from the age group of 4-14 years and they will be competing with each other for the winner`s title.



Marzi Pestonjee shares, "'Dance Deewane Juniors' will be an eternal celebration of dance. I am positive that this show will inspire kids from all walks of life to tap into their potential and chase their dreams. I am delighted and looking forward to being a part of this journey!"



Neetu started as a child artist and acted in films such as ‘Do Kaliyaan’. She later played prominent roles in ‘Yaadon Ki Baaraat’ and ‘Rafoo Chakkar’ and many more.



The actress is also set for her next project and that is ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’, directed by Raj Mehta. ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’ will air soon on Colors.

As per a report by PinkVilla, Alia and Ranbir Kapoor's home will have a temperature-controlled swimming pool. Apart from this, the house will also have an open-air amphitheatre and many other modern amenities.

However, the couple had decided to dedicate a special room to Ranbir Kapoor’s father Rishi Kapoor. As per India Today’s source, each and every memory of the late Rishi Kapoor has been preserved by his family members. The source further revealed that it was a dream for Rishi to see Ranbir and Alia getting married.

The source said, “From his favourite chair to his bookshelf to small things that were dear to him will be all housed in a special room dedicated to Rishi. Ranbir and Alia have put in a lot of hard work and time into designing their new home, and they want to make it as cosy and homely as possible.”

According to the media report, Neetu Kapoor often gives suggestions and inputs on how to make the house spacious so that family traditions can happen.

Late Rishi Kapoor's last film 'Sharmaji Namkeen' will release on the Amazon Prime Video on March 31. Before its digital premiere, a special screening was held in Mumbai which was attended by Rishi's wife Neetu Kapoor, children Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and other family members.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' star Alia Bhatt also joined his boyfriend-actor Ranbir Kapoor at the event. The picture of her with the Kapoor khandaan, uploaded by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, went viral on social media. Even fans appreciated them as one of them wrote under the comments section, "Love how they support each other as family". (With inputs from IANS)