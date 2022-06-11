Neetu Kapoor recreates her iconic song Parda Hai Parda, wins fans' hearts

Credit: Colors TV/Instagram

Neetu Kapoor never fails to mesmerise us with her graceful performances even at this age. Gorgeous Neetu, who is one of the judges of Dance Deewane Juniors, is a true example of ‘age is just a number.'

In the upcoming episode, the actress will be seen recreating her iconic song Parda Hai Parda in a beautiful green saree. The promo clip of the same has been shared by the official page of Colors TV on Instagram. As soon as this clip went viral, fans started reacting to it.

One of her fans wrote, “Prayers for Rishi sir all time favourite song.. Love you Neetu Maam Stay blessed.” The second one mentioned, “This is so so fantastic Neetu mam. Love from kksquad.” The third person commented, “Wowww.... Neetu mam ! What a moment.” The fourth one commented, “Looking stunning ma'am.”

Watch video:

Neetu Kapoor, on Saturday, dropped a video in which she can be seen grooving to Nach Punjaabban, song from Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Manish Malhotra and Riddhima Kapoor can also be seen grooving to the song. Sharing the video, Neetu wrote, “Karan this one’s for You. Friday night live with Ours Punjaban...”

Starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor in the leading roles, Jug Jugg Jeeyo seems to be the perfect family entertainer from its trailer. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film produced by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions is slated to release on June 24.

Though it seems, before the film releases, it may have to face some trouble as Pakistani singer Abrar Ul Haq has once again threatened to take legal action against the film's production house and the music label T-Series for allegedly stealing his song Nach Punjaban.

In a video shared on his social media channels on Saturday, Abrar can be heard saying, "A lot of fans have been asking me ‘why haven’t you gone to the court against Karan Johar and T-Series for stealing your song Nach Punjaban?' The answer is yes. I’m going to the court, don’t worry."

Read: Neetu Kapoor reveals Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor initially planned foreign destination wedding

He even adds in the video that merely saying that the credit has been given is not enough as he never gave his song rights to anyone. "It belongs to me and I’ll get it back, Insha Allah, and I’m coming to the court. See you there", the singer concluded the video, adding the hashtag #StopStealingOurSongs.