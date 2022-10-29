Search icon
NCB files charge sheet against comedian Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa in drugs case

A 1,200 pages chargesheet was submitted by the NCB against the duo following the seizure of ganja at their house in Andheri.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Oct 29, 2022, 04:37 PM IST

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has filed a charge sheet against comedian Bharti Singh, her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa and a drug peddler in connection with a 2020 drug case, a senior official said on Saturday. As per the report of ANI, the charge sheet, which runs into around 1,200 pages, was submitted by the NCB in a court here recently, he said. The couple was arrested by the anti-drug agency in November 2020 following the seizure of ganja (cannabis) at their residence in suburban Andheri, the official said.
 
Both the accused were booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, including section 8 (c) (possession of drugs) and 27 (consumption of drugs), he said. During the investigation, the NCB team had arrested one more person who had played a role in the supply of the banned drug, he said. Accordingly, the NCB team investigated the case and submitted the charge sheet a few weeks ago, he said. The couple was granted bail after two days of custody on a bond of Rs 15,000 each, he said.
 
 
Popular comedian Bharti Singh's husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on November 22, 2020. It is to be noted that Bharti Singh was arrested on Saturday for possession and consumption of a banned drug (marijuana).
 
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday raided the production office and house of comedian Bharti Singh and from both the places 86.5 gms of marijuana was recovered.
 
Both Bharti and her husband Harsh Limbachiya accepted the consumption of marijuana. NCB had earlier raided a place in Khar Danda area and nabbed a trafficker aged 21 years with various drugs including 15 blots of LSD (commercial quantity), marijuana (40 grams) and Nitrazepam (psychotropic medicines). Before that, NCB had detained comedian Bharti Singh and her husband for questioning in connection with a drug case after a raid was conducted at their residence in Mumbai.
