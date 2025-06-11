After nearly five years away from the show, Sidhu Paji returns with full energy and excitement. In the official promo shared by Netflix, Kapil Sharma playfully surprises Archana Puran Singh with a mystery gift.

Navjot Singh Sidhu is making a grand comeback to television with his famous "Thoko Taali" and poetic punchlines. He’s joining The Great Indian Kapil Show for its third season, which will be streaming soon on Netflix India.

Hoping for something big like a car or Netflix shares, Archana is left speechless when Navjot Singh Sidhu walks in, full of his usual flair. The moment confirms that both Sidhu and Archana will be co-judging the upcoming season together.

Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was last seen on The Kapil Sharma Show between 2018 and 2020, reportedly earned around Rs 25 crore for 125 episodes, about Rs 20 lakh per episode. However, his grand return to the OTT space is expected to come with a hefty raise. Since the new season will air just one episode per week, Sidhu is now rumoured to be charging between Rs 30 to Rs 40 lakh per episode, marking a notable increase in his fee.

Navjot Singh Sidhu had stepped away from the show in 2019 after the Pulwama controversy, leading to Archana Puran Singh stepping in as the judge. Even as the show changed platforms and its format evolved, Archana continued to be a steady part of the team.

Now, with both Sidhu and Archana returning together for Season 3, viewers can expect twice the fun and a strong dose of nostalgia.