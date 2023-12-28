Naveen Kasturia pokes fun at Filmfare Awards for giving TVF Pitchers Best Comedy Series: 'It's tragic from the word go'

Naveen Kasturia takes a jibe at Filmfare for awarding TVF Pitchers with Best Comedy Series despite it being a tragedy.

TVF Pitchers is an Indian web series that traces the story of 4 friends who quit their jobs in order to develop their own start-up company. The first season received immense love from the audience and the second season also touched the hearts of the fans. Recently, the show won a Filmfare award for Best Comedy Series, and reacting to the same, Naveen Kasturia who plays Naveen Bansal in the show said that they never made a comedy show.

In a round table conversation with Yuvaa, Naveen Kasturia talked about how Filmfare gave the Best Comedy Series award to TVF Pitchers despite it being tragic from the very first scene. He said, "Filmfare has given Pitchers award for Best Comedy Series. I mean it has become that Flop Show thing. In the 90s there was a show called Flop Show, written and directed by Jaspal Bhatti and it was one of the best comedies created by India. In the show, there was a moment when Vivek Shauq and Jaspal Bhatti got an award. They go on the stage to receive it and realize it is for best comedy, they then say, "But sir we made a tragedy."

He added, "Pitchers second season, I feel is a very dark show. It's tragic from the word go. From the first scene itself. Bro we never made comedy. I said, "Arrey, I think they have given an award to Pitchers after watching the episodes of Be A Man, Yaar."

The first season of TVF Pitchers is written by Biswapati Sarkar and directed by Amit Golani and the second season is written by Arunabh Kumar, Prashant Kumar, Shubham Sharma, and Talha Siddiqui and directed by Vaibhav Bundhoo and Arunabh Kumar. The show stars Naveen Kasturia, Abhay Mahajan, Arunabh Kumar, Maanvi Gagroo, Abhishek Banerjee, Riddhi Dogra, and others in key roles.

