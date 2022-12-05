'Nautanki': Netizens react after Urfi Javed accidentally bumps into her fan in bizarre outfit

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Television actress Urfi Javed, on Monday, was seen donning a bizarre outfit. She opted for a black bold top and transparent pants when she stepped out. In one of the viral videos, she accidentally bumps into her fan.

The video has been shared by the celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani. Netizens also reacted to the video, one of them wrote, “itna over acting nai karne ka baba.” The second one said, “Kitni cheap lgrhi hi talli bhi hgyi ab aankhe bhi kharab hgyi iski.” The third one said, “Are yar dikhne me itni sundar hai , kya jrurat hai ese kapde pehan ke khud ki besti karwa kri hai , achhe kapde pehan kar bhi sundar dikha ja sakta hai.”

The fourth one said, “Overacting to dekho didi ke,” the fifth one said, “wow…she is doing fantastic overacting.” The sixth person mentioned, “Noutankiiii.” The seventh one said, “Shayad Drink karke ayi hogi,” the eighth person commented, “She trying to touch them on purpose.” The night person commented, “Nautanki Hai thodi......par ladki mai himmat hai bahoot.”

Meanwhile, Urfi Javed and Kashish Thakur, who are making headlines because of their chemistry in Splitsvilla X4, are now seen fighting with each other on the dating-based reality show hosted by Sunny Leone and Arjun Bujlani.

Urfi even calls Kashish ‘boring’ and asked him to shut his mouth. After a few male contestants try to fill Urfi's ears against Kashish, Urfi tries to figure out who is wrong and who is right. Moreover, a huge fight breaks out between Kashish and Aagaz Akhtar for this whole reason.

Finally, Kashish tried to clarify his point by saying, “Uorfi, tell me one thing.” Uorfi said, “Just shut up.”Kashish replied, “I am not going to shut up. Don’t tell me this.” Urfi added, “My nature is different and I am fun loving. You are really boring. ‘Agar mai kisi se chipak jau to bolo’ (If I go and stick with someone, then say anything).”