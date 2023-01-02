Search icon
Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Amit Jain: Know educational qualifications of all Shark Tank India 2 judges

The judges of Shark Tank India Season 2 are Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, Vineeta Singh, Anupam Mittal and Amit Jain.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 02:35 PM IST

The second season of Shark Tank India, a hugely popular business reality TV show, will go live on Monday (January 2). Shark Tank Season 2 will be broadcast at 10 PM from Monday to Friday on Sony Entertainment Television channel and Sony LIV app.

In Shark Tank, budding entrepreneurs with interesting business ideas present their ideas before the judges who are called ‘The Sharks’ and seek investment from them.

Let’s take a look at the educational qualifications of these super successful individuals:

Namita Thapar

Pune-born Namita Thapar is the Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals. She has completed her schooling from Pune and later graduated from ICAI with a degree in chartered accountant. Namita then finished her MBA and got a degree from Duke University's Fuqua School of Business.

Aman Gupta

Aman Gupta has studied at the Delhi Public School, RK Puram. He is the co-founder and CMO of BoAt. Aman Gupta has an MBA in Finance and Strategy from the Indian School of Business and his second MBA is in general management and marketing from US-based Kellogg Graduate School of Management.

Vineeta Singh

Vineeta Singh is an IIT-Madras alumnus as she has completed her Electrical Engineering from the prestigious institute. She has done MBA from IIM Ahmedabad. Vineeta Singh is the founder and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics.

Anupam Mittal

Anupam Mittal has completed his post-graduation from Boston University. He also has an MBA degree in Operations and Strategic Management. Mittal is founder & CEO of People Group,

Peyush Bansal

Peyush Bansal has a degree in Electrical Engineering from McGill University, Montreal, Canada. Peyush Bansal has completed his post-graduate degree in entrepreneurship from IIM, Bangalore. He is the founder and CEO of Lenskart.

Amit Jain

Amit Jain is the co-founder of CarDekho. He is an IIT Delhi alumnus.

