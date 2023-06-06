Nakuul Mehta wins the internet with his sweet reply to Instagram user criticising Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3

Nakuul Mehta/Instagram

After quitting Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 in December 2022, Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are back with the latest season of the highly popular television show, which is a standalone sequel with a completely new story. Randeep Rai and Niti Taylor replaced them in the serial last year, which telecast its last episode on May 24.

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 3 began on May 25 with the same character names of Nakuul and Disha as Ram Kapoor and Priya Sood respectively. Sharing a photo with the singer Rahul Vaidya's wife on his Instagram handle a couple of days ago, Mehta wrote, "A week & a half into the new season of your favourite Rajma Chawal. How are we doing fellas? Love/Extra Love/Critique?".

While most of the netizens poured in their love for the latest season, one Instagram user wrote, "Itna mazza nahi aa raha (We are not having that much fun). First one was much better. Priya is looking tired. Ram is looking dull. Other actors are just to fill with no emotional connect.". The Ishqbaaaz actor was gracious enough to reply to him when he wrote, "Thodi mehnat aur karenge (We will put in more hard work)".

His reply went viral on Twitter with netizens appreciating him. One user wrote, "Lessons from Nakuul on how to take feedback graciously. A lot of actors can truly learn from him. Especially the kind who ask viewers to be soft only because it is them and nothing else. The reason why he is who he is. Special!".

Lessons from Nakuul on how to take feedback graciously. A lot of actors can truly learn from him. Especially the kind who ask viewers to be soft only because it is them and nothing else.



The reason why he is who he is. Special! #BadeAchheLagteHain3 pic.twitter.com/nPKV5Iao3K — Rosa (@Rosalinedreams) June 6, 2023

Another Twitter user replied, "Something really wonderful about Nakuul is he is very confident of himself and his work but never comes across as a self-obsessed persona. Having had such a nice career man's still very much down to earth and knows how to communicate with grace. Truly special indeed."



