Nakuul Mehta twins with son Sufi, adorable photo takes internet by storm

Television actor Nakuul Mehta’s son Sufi amazed everyone with his cute and adorable looks when his first photo was dropped by the actor’s wife Jankee Paresh on social media. Be it his hair or his eyes, netizens found him extremely cute.

On Saturday, Nakuul Mehta dropped a collage featuring his photo with son Sufi in similar outfits. Both of them can be seen wearing a blue and white shirt and hat. Needless to say, both of them look so cute in the photo, especially the little one.

Check out:

Earlier, Sufi, when he was 11-months-old, battled Covid-19. Therefore, his mother Jankee took to Instagram and shared his inspiring story with social media users. She dropped a series of pictures in which Sufi can be seen sitting on a bed in the hospital.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “I somewhere always knew that a virus like Covid will get to most of us sooner or later, but what actually went down last week was something I did not foresee. While most of you may know that my husband tested positive 2 weeks ago, i also got the symptoms a couple days later. I thought not attending my sister’s wedding was the worse that covid could do to me, not realising that what I was about to experience in the coming week were to be the hardest days of my life, yet.”

Talking about her son, she added, “Sufi started developing fever a day after I tested positive & it refused to come down inspite of water sponges & medication. We rushed him in the middle of the night to the hospital when his fever crossed 104.2 & what followed were very hard days in the Covid ICU with my baby boy. My fighter went through it all. Right from being rushed to the hospital in an ambulance, to him getting pricked 3 IVS, a bunch of blood tests, RTPCR, bottles of saline, antibiotics & injections to get his body temperature down. Sometimes, I wonder how did this tiny human get so much strength to face all of it?”

She continued, “His fever finally broke after 3 days. Having to single handedly take care of Sufi 24/7 at the hospital felt exhausting. Little did I realise that a huge part of the fatigue & exhaustion was also because I was positive too.”

She further thanked her nanny, she wrote, “I will be forever grateful to my nanny who agreed to step in to the Covid ICU & take care of Sufi after the first two days as my body had almost given up.

Sufi’s pead @sonalsaste , the entire staff at SRCC Childrens hospital & esp. Dr. @samdanivinit . I cannot thank all of you enough for the timely treatment & giving us the courage to fight this.”

Jankee mentioned, “Of what we have read, Omicron is supposedly milder on adults, but to all of you with babies please do not put your guard down. Not now. Our babies cannot wear masks or get vaccinated so we need to be all the more cautious as we are coming back home to them. The idea of sharing this fight has been to make sure I can extend this awareness, even if it’s to just 1 more parent.”

“Also Sufi turns 11 months, today. Thank you my superhero for inspiring us by your resilience & that goofy smile which makes every storm seem so trivial in comparison,” she concluded.

For the unversed, Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Paresh became parents of a baby boy Sufi on February 3, 2021. When they posted his first picture on social media, it took the internet by storm as people found him extremely cute with looks and featured that could kill, especially his golden hair.